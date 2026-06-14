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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Nitish Reddy Halts Press Conference To Pick Mother's Call; Moment Goes Viral

WATCH: Nitish Reddy Halts Press Conference To Pick Mother's Call; Moment Goes Viral

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy won hearts by pausing his post-match press conference to answer a phone call from his mother following India's win.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nitish Reddy answered mother's call during post-match press conference.
  • Reddy claimed two key wickets in India's seven-wicket victory.
  • Gill's unbeaten 84 anchored chase after disciplined team bowling.

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy produced a wonderfully heartwarming moment during his post-match media duties by interrupting a journalist's question to answer a phone call from his mother. The young player sheepishly excused himself before speaking briefly in Telugu to promise a return call within five minutes. This endearing, grounded interaction quickly went viral across digital networks, momentarily overshadowing India's dominant performance on the field.

Wholesome Telephone Interruption

The light-hearted episode occurred immediately after the hosts secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. The ringing phone caught the room by surprise.

"Sorry, I have to pick this," Reddy politely explained to the assembled reporters before addressing his mother. The brief, affectionate exchange drew broad smiles across the entire media briefing room.

The governing body quickly shared the footage online, noting that family calls take absolute priority over official media duties. Fans heavily praised the rising star for maintaining his grounded values.

Superb Bowling Performance

The young all-rounder earned his spot in the national setup following a highly productive domestic campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He translated that momentum seamlessly into the international arena.

Reddy delivered an incredibly disciplined four-over spell, claiming two vital wickets for thirty-one runs. His timely breakthroughs effectively halted a dangerous middle-order counter-attack from the visiting side.

He crucially dismissed explosive centurion Rahmanullah Gurbaz before removing veteran big-hitter Mohammad Nabi. His accurate, brisk seam bowling restricted the opposition from posting an imposing total in the shortened contest.

Comfortable Target Chase

Heavy persistent downpours earlier in the afternoon forced match officials to dramatically trim the fixture down to a quick-fire twenty-five overs per side. The dynamic Indian bowling unit responded brilliantly.

Debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey combined exceptionally well to claim three wickets apiece. Their disciplined variations dismantled the lower batting order, skittling the visitors out for 194 runs.

Skipper Shubman Gill then anchored the pursuit with an authoritative, unbeaten eighty-four off sixty-six deliveries. The comprehensive victory allowed the hosts to claim an early lead in the series.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Nitish Kumar Reddy's post-match interview to go viral?

Reddy interrupted a journalist's question to answer a phone call from his mother. His polite, heartwarming interaction quickly gained traction online.

How did Nitish Kumar Reddy perform in the match?

Reddy delivered a disciplined four-over spell, taking two crucial wickets for thirty-one runs. He dismissed key batsmen Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Nabi.

What was the result of the match where the incident occurred?

India secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the visiting side. Skipper Shubman Gill anchored the chase with an unbeaten eighty-four.

Why was the match shortened to twenty-five overs per side?

Heavy persistent downpours earlier in the afternoon forced match officials to dramatically trim the fixture. This impacted both teams' innings length.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jun 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Afghanistan Nitish Reddy India Vs Afghanistan 1st ODI INDvs AFG ODI Series Nitish Reddy Press Conference Mother Shubman Gill Unbeaten 84 Gurnoor Brar Debut Wickets Dharamsala Rain Reduced Match Report
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