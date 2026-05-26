India’s Predicted Playing XI vs Afghanistan: Doubt Over Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's ODI series against Afghanistan may see Ishan Kishan opening.

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's fitness creates selection uncertainty.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harsh Dubey are potential all-round replacements.

IND vs AFG ODI: Team India are set to begin their preparations for ICC World Cup 2027 with a three match ODI series against Afghanistan, starting from June 13. While the selectors have announced a strong squad for the series, fitness concerns surrounding Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have created uncertainty over India’s final playing combination for the opening ODI. Both senior stars recently dealt with injury issues during IPL 2026, and their availability for the series is still under observation. As a result, the Indian team management may have to make a few important selection decisions before the first ODI.

Will Ishan Kishan Replace Rohit Sharma At The Top?

India Predicted XI:

Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

India are likely to hand Ishan Kishan an opportunity at the top if Rohit Sharma is unavailable due to fitness concerns. Kishan’s aggressive batting style and recent performances in domestic cricket and IPL 2026 reportedly helped him return to the ODI setup after a long absence.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill is expected to continue opening the innings and leading the side. The batting order is unlikely to see major changes beyond the opening slot, with Virat Kohli set to bat at No. 3, followed by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

Rohit has remained one of India’s most dependable ODI batters despite injury concerns. Since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the opener has scored 409 runs in ODIs at an average of 51.12.

However, his IPL 2026 campaign with Mumbai Indians was disrupted by a hamstring injury, limiting him to just 283 runs in nine matches.

Hardik Pandya’s Fitness Keeps Team Combination Open

Hardik Pandya’s fitness is another major talking point ahead of the series. The all rounder missed quite a few matches during IPL 2026 due to a back spasm and, although he returned later in the tournament, he did not bowl in his comeback appearance.

Questions have also been raised about whether Hardik can consistently handle a full 10-over workload in ODI cricket. His last ODI appearance came in March 2025, and injuries have repeatedly interrupted his rhythm since then.

If Hardik is unavailable, Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to slot into the playing XI. The youngster has been included in the squad and could play a key all round role.

India are also likely to back spin bowling all rounders Washington Sundar and Harsh Dubey. Dubey earned his maiden ODI call up after an impressive List A season in which he picked up 31 wickets and scored 296 runs.

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India’s Likely Bowling Combination Against Afghanistan

With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj rested, India are expected to field Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna as frontline pacers.

Youngsters Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar are also part of the squad, though India may continue with a balanced attack featuring three pacers and three spin options in the opening ODI.

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