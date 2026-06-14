Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Gautam Gambhir's Jaw-Dropping Reaction To KL Rahul's Stunning Six Over Extra Covers

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir's Jaw-Dropping Reaction To KL Rahul's Stunning Six Over Extra Covers

India coach Gautam Gambhir was left stunned by an exquisite KL Rahul six in Dharamsala as India secured a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 102 runs as Afghanistan posted 195.
  • India comfortably chased 195, with Shubman Gill scoring 84 runs.
  • KL Rahul's six impressed coach Gautam Gambhir during the chase.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir could not hide his absolute admiration as KL Rahul produced a moment of sheer batting class during the first One Day International against Afghanistan. An animated dugout reaction from the former national team opener quickly became a massive talking point during a comfortable seven-wicket victory wrapped up in Dharamsala on Saturday. The viral footage captured the exact moment the master tactician stood completely astounded.

Rahul's Breathtaking Cover Drive

A video shared online by the BCCI clearly captured Gambhir with his mouth and eyes wide open in sheer disbelief. The sudden shock followed a massive stroke from the experienced middle-order batsman.

Rahul confidently launched rival bowler Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi for a breathtaking six straight over the extra cover boundary ropes. The stunning milestone arrived in the twenty-second over of the second-innings run chase.

The elegant batsman leaned forward into a pitched-up delivery completely outside the off stump line to execute an exquisite lofted cover drive. The exceptional effort safely capped off a lucrative twenty-run over.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Nitish Reddy Halts Press Conference To Pick Mother's Call; Moment Goes Viral

WATCH VIDEO

Comfortable Dharamsala Chase

The massive modern hit took the host nation comfortably to a commanding score of 182-3, effectively sealing the match result. Rahul officially finished the competitive contest just five deliveries later by hitting a final boundary.

Chasing a modest victory target of 195 runs in a rain-reduced twenty-five-overs-a-side encounter, the home team recovered exceptionally well. The national squad easily overcame the early run-out of veteran opener Rohit Sharma.

Captain Shubman Gill led the frontline expertly with an unbeaten contribution of eighty-four runs from sixty-six balls. Returning left-hander Ishan Kishan also provided a fluent thirty-four runs at the top order.

ALSO READ | Mohsin Naqvi Launches Brutal Attack On Babar Azam, Team: 'Some Players Play For Themselves'

Gurbaz's Century In Vein

Earlier in the day, explosive Afghanistan opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz single-handedly rescued his struggling side with a sensational knock of 102 runs off fifty-one deliveries. The visitors had collapsed early to 26-3.

The aggressive right-handed attacker smashed eight boundaries and eight maximums before the Indian bowlers fought back strongly. Debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey claimed three crucial wickets apiece to wrap up the innings.

&

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Gautam Gambhir's reaction to KL Rahul's batting?

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was visibly astounded by KL Rahul's batting class. His wide-eyed reaction after Rahul's breathtaking shot quickly became a massive talking point.

What specific shot did KL Rahul play that garnered attention?

KL Rahul hit a breathtaking six straight over the extra cover boundary ropes off Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi. He executed an exquisite lofted cover drive, capping off a lucrative 20-run over.

What was the result of the One Day International between India and Afghanistan?

India secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory against Afghanistan in a rain-reduced 25-overs-a-side match. They successfully chased down a target of 195 runs in Dharamsala.

Who was the top scorer for Afghanistan in the match?

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was Afghanistan's top scorer, making a sensational 102 runs off 51 deliveries. He single-handedly rescued his struggling side after an early collapse.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jun 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir KL Rahul IND VS AFG IND Vs AFG ODI Series KL Rahul SIx Gautam Gambhir Viral Dugout Video KL Rahul Six Extra Cover India Vs Afghanistan Dharamsala ODI Shubman Gill 84 Unbeaten
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Gautam Gambhir's Jaw-Dropping Reaction To KL Rahul's Stunning Six Over Extra Covers
WATCH: Gautam Gambhir's Jaw-Dropping Reaction To KL Rahul's Stunning Six
Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi Launches Brutal Attack On Babar Azam, Team: 'Some Players Play For Themselves'
Mohsin Naqvi Launches Brutal Attack On Babar Azam, Team: 'Some Players Play For Themselves'
Cricket
India Women vs Pakistan Women, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Timings & Live Streaming Details
India Women vs Pakistan Women, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Timings & Live Streaming Details
Cricket
WATCH: Nitish Reddy Halts Press Conference To Pick Mother's Call; Moment Goes Viral
WATCH: Nitish Reddy Halts Press Conference To Pick Mother's Call; Moment Goes Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Coaching Controversy: Roshan Anand’s Brother Found Dead in Nepal Hotel
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: SIT Formed to Probe Alleged Misappropriation of Offering Funds
Breaking: Murder Accused’s House Demolished After BJP Leader’s Killing Sparks Fury
Uttarakhand Murder: BJP Leader Killed in Village Clash, Accused’s House Torched by Mob
Breaking: PM Modi and Trump to Hold Key Bilateral Meeting on June 17 During G7 Summit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget