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HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer Surpasses Virat Kohli With Spectacular Record In Lucknow ODI

Shreyas Iyer Surpasses Virat Kohli With Spectacular Record In Lucknow ODI

India vs Afghanistan Live: Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer completed 3,000 One-Day International runs during the second match against Afghanistan in Lucknow.

Reported By : Prateek Thakur | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Batsman completed 3000 ODI career runs at Ekana Stadium.
  • Achieved milestone in 74 innings, third fastest Indian.
  • Surpassed Kohli's record, behind Gill and Dhawan.
  • His 62 runs aided team's dominant match victory.

India vs Afghanistan Live: The accomplished right-handed batsman successfully completed three thousand individual career runs during a dominant batting display on Wednesday afternoon. The fluent middle-order player achieved the notable milestone at the Ekana Stadium, anchoring the middle overs effectively alongside his national squad teammates as the host nation firmly accelerated the scoring rate.

Elite National Rankings

The prolific middle-order player has now officially entered an extremely exclusive group of elite domestic run-scorers.

He reached the notable career landmark during his seventy-fourth competitive international white-ball innings for his country.

The impressive speed allows him to match stellar top-order batsman Shikhar Dhawan as the joint second-fastest Indian.

Legendary former international captain Virat Kohli still securely maintains the ultimate national record by reaching the milestone in seventy-five innings.

The talented right-handed strokeplayer safely surpassed the previous domestic benchmarks established by several legendary former international top-order batsmen.

ALSO READ | New Trouble! Things Get Worse For Sri Lanka Player After Heated Spat With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Fastest Indian Batsmen to 3,000 ODI Runs

 

Shubman Gill – 62 Innings

Shikhar Dhawan / Shreyas Iyer – 72 Innings

Virat Kohli – 75 Innings

KL Rahul – 78 Innings

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid In Elite List Of Indian Batters

Dominant Match Performance

The crucial statistical milestone arrived during a highly productive middle-order partnership that completely dismantled the visiting bowling attack.

The elegant batsman executed several beautifully timed strokes through the covers to keep the scoreboard moving rapidly.

The set batsman accumulated his runs with extreme tactical precision before eventually falling for an impressive sixty-two.

The senior national coaching staff remains highly focused on maintaining this clinical batting template for upcoming tournament cycles.

The comprehensive victory path looks entirely secure as the host nation continues to dictate playing terms.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which batsman recently completed three thousand career runs?

The fluent middle-order player, identified as Shreyas Iyer through the provided table, recently completed three thousand individual career runs. He achieved this milestone during a dominant batting display.

At which venue did the batsman achieve his 3000-run milestone?

The fluent middle-order player achieved this significant milestone at the Ekana Stadium. He accomplished this while anchoring the middle overs alongside his national squad teammates.

How does Shreyas Iyer rank among the fastest Indian batsmen to 3,000 ODI runs?

Shreyas Iyer is the third-fastest Indian batsman to reach 3,000 ODI runs, achieving it in 74 innings. He is behind Shubman Gill (62 innings) and Shikhar Dhawan (72 innings).

What was the batsman's individual score during the milestone match?

The set batsman accumulated his runs with extreme tactical precision before eventually falling for an impressive sixty-two. This crucial statistical milestone arrived during his innings.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Jun 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs Afghanistan Shubman Gill Shreyas Iyer KL Rahul IND Vs AFG Live INdia Vs AFghanistan
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