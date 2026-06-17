Shreyas Iyer Surpasses Virat Kohli With Spectacular Record In Lucknow ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Batsman completed 3000 ODI career runs at Ekana Stadium.

Achieved milestone in 74 innings, third fastest Indian.

Surpassed Kohli's record, behind Gill and Dhawan.

His 62 runs aided team's dominant match victory.

India vs Afghanistan Live: The accomplished right-handed batsman successfully completed three thousand individual career runs during a dominant batting display on Wednesday afternoon. The fluent middle-order player achieved the notable milestone at the Ekana Stadium, anchoring the middle overs effectively alongside his national squad teammates as the host nation firmly accelerated the scoring rate.

Elite National Rankings

The prolific middle-order player has now officially entered an extremely exclusive group of elite domestic run-scorers.

He reached the notable career landmark during his seventy-fourth competitive international white-ball innings for his country.

The impressive speed allows him to match stellar top-order batsman Shikhar Dhawan as the joint second-fastest Indian.

Legendary former international captain Virat Kohli still securely maintains the ultimate national record by reaching the milestone in seventy-five innings.

The talented right-handed strokeplayer safely surpassed the previous domestic benchmarks established by several legendary former international top-order batsmen.

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Fastest Indian Batsmen to 3,000 ODI Runs

Shubman Gill – 62 Innings

Shikhar Dhawan / Shreyas Iyer – 72 Innings

Virat Kohli – 75 Innings

KL Rahul – 78 Innings

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Dominant Match Performance

The crucial statistical milestone arrived during a highly productive middle-order partnership that completely dismantled the visiting bowling attack.

The elegant batsman executed several beautifully timed strokes through the covers to keep the scoreboard moving rapidly.

The set batsman accumulated his runs with extreme tactical precision before eventually falling for an impressive sixty-two.

The senior national coaching staff remains highly focused on maintaining this clinical batting template for upcoming tournament cycles.

The comprehensive victory path looks entirely secure as the host nation continues to dictate playing terms.