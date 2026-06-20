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HomeSportsCricketIND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal Hit Fifties As India Dominate Afghanistan

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal Hit Fifties As India Dominate Afghanistan

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal slam brilliant half-centuries as India dominate the third ODI run chase against Afghanistan at Chepauk.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prasidh Krishna claimed five wickets, restricting Afghanistan's top order.
  • Hashmatullah Shahidi's century rebuilt Afghanistan's innings total.
  • Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored half-centuries.
  • India swiftly pursued target, taking control of the match.

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: India opened the innings with distinct aggression as senior batsman Rohit Sharma smashed a fluent half-century to put the hosts in firm control against Afghanistan during the third One-Day International at Chennai. The dominant home side quickly dealt with the modest running target on a good red-soil pitch surface at Chepauk this Saturday afternoon.

Aggressive Opening Stand Sustained

The opening batting pair engineered a highly authoritative response during the secondary phase of the multi-match international dead rubber. The dynamic left-handed prospect Yashasvi Jaiswal matchingly crossed his own fifty milestone with a series of crisp boundary strokes across the outfield areas.

The young left-hander played with complete freedom, striking eight individual fours and a solitary six during his highly impressive stay at the crease. His fluent performance provided massive structural support to the central tracking effort.

ALSO READ | Afghan Cricketer Battling For Life In Gurgaon Hospital, In Urgent Need Of A+ Platelet

Rohit Capitalises on Reprieves

The senior international captain initially survived two early aerial chances when the chasing innings commenced. However, the experienced batsman soon found his rhythm to punish the visiting bowling attack through classic pulling shots.

He brought up his half-century by dispatching a boundary on the second delivery of the sixteenth over. The landmark highlighted an opening partnership that effectively broke the tourist resistance.

ALSO READ | Tilak Varma Breaks Silence On Super Over Controversy In Sri Lanka

Prasidh Breaks National Record

Earlier in the day, the visitor batting order collapsed completely under intense pressure from the Indian pace attack. Leading seam bowler Prasidh Krishna delivered a remarkable spell to claim his maiden five-wicket haul.

The tall fast bowler tore through the top order, reducing the opposition to a paltry thirty-six runs for four wickets. His final figures of five for twenty-three restricted the visiting team significantly.

Shahidi Hits Fighting Century

Despite the initial damage, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi produced a resilient defensive display to rebuild the innings. The visiting leader compiled an excellent century to keep his side competitive.

Shahidi scored one hundred and two runs alongside Azmatullah Omarzai, who contributed a valuable half-century. However, the total remained well within reach for the confident Indian openers.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Indian batsmen contributed to the aggressive opening stand?

Rohit Sharma smashed a fluent half-century, and the dynamic left-handed prospect Yashasvi Jaiswal also crossed his own fifty milestone. Their partnership put the hosts in firm control.

What record did Prasidh Krishna achieve in the match?

Leading seam bowler Prasidh Krishna delivered a remarkable spell to claim his maiden five-wicket haul. His final figures of five for twenty-three significantly restricted the visiting team.

Which Afghanistan players showed strong batting performances?

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi produced a resilient defensive display, compiling an excellent century of 102 runs. Azmatullah Omarzai also contributed a valuable half-century alongside him.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
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ROHIT SHARMA Breaking News Yashasvi Jaiswal IND Vs AFG Live ABP Live IND Vs AFG Highlights IND Vs AFG 3rd ODI Rohit Sharma Fifty Yashasvi Jaiswal Half Century Prasidh Krishna 5 Wickets Hashmatullah Shahidi Hundred Chennai Cricket Score
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