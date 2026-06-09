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HomeSportsCricketBig Boost For India! Hardik Pandya Gets Fitness Clearance For Afghanistan ODIs

Big Boost For India! Hardik Pandya Gets Fitness Clearance For Afghanistan ODIs

Hardik Pandya was battling back spasms amid IPL 2026, and as a result, was sent to the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru for a fitness regime.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya declared fit for Afghanistan ODI series.
  • Rohit Sharma's participation conditional due to hamstring injury.
  • Virat Kohli ruled out; Yashasvi Jaiswal replaces him.

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ‘almost declared fit’ by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) to participate in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan starting on Sunday in Dharamsala.

Pandya was battling back spasms, which forced him to miss a few games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. As a result, he was sent to the CoE in Bangalore for his fitness regime. He was named in the 15-member squad for the Afghanistan ODIs; however, his availability was subject to fitness.

“Hardik is almost cleared for his ODI return. It was more of a formality, as he has been going well in batting, bowling and fielding since arriving at the CoE on June 2. Both Hardik and Rohit are still here. There’s one more day to go, as the ODI team will assemble in Dharamshala tomorrow," a source aware of the development told IANS.

The seam-bowling all-rounder's return to ODI cricket is a major boost for India, especially as the Men in Blue look to build their team for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, opener Rohit Sharma's participation in the three-game series is subject to fitness, following a hamstring injury sustained in IPL 2026.

Hardik has not played an ODI since India's Champions Trophy triumph in March 2025, while Rohit, who last featured in India's previous ODI assignment in January, is returning from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for six IPL matches earlier this season.

Moreover, Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming three-ODI series against Afghanistan after injuring his hamstring during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's run to the IPL 2026 title last week. Yashasvi Jaiswal has replaced him in the squad.

India's ODI series against Afghanistan begins with the first match on June 13 in Dharamsala, followed by fixtures in Lucknow (June 17) and Chennai (June 20). The squad for the ODIs in England will be picked after the series against Afghanistan.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Hardik Pandya fit to play in the upcoming ODI series?

Hardik Pandya has been 'almost declared fit' by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. He was at the CoE in Bangalore for his fitness regime after battling back spasms.

Why is Virat Kohli not playing in the series against Afghanistan?

Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. He sustained a hamstring injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 campaign.

Will Rohit Sharma participate in the ODI series against Afghanistan?

Rohit Sharma's participation in the three-game series is subject to fitness. He is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in IPL 2026.

When and where will the ODI series against Afghanistan be played?

The three-match ODI series against Afghanistan begins on June 13 in Dharamsala. Subsequent matches will be held in Lucknow on June 17 and Chennai on June 20.

Published at : 09 Jun 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Injury Update IND VS AFG
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