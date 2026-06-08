Dream Debut For Manav Suthar As India Crush Afghanistan In Mullanpur On Day 3

Afghanistan were bundled out for 152 in the Mullanpur Test, failing to build a substantial first-innings total despite a fighting half-century from Rahmat Shah. The batter’s 60-run knock made him the first Afghan player to score a Test fifty against India, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a collapse.

India, who had declared their first innings at 564, tightened their grip on the match with a dominant bowling display. Afghanistan resumed Day 3 at 113 for 5 but managed to add only 39 more runs before being dismissed.

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Debutant Manav Suthar starred for India with a historic five-wicket haul, helping the hosts secure a commanding 412-run first-innings lead and firmly place themselves in control of the contest.

India in total control

Team India put up a dominant batting display, with centuries from KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, while Rishabh Pant and Sai Sudharsan chipped in with valuable half-centuries to power the total to a commanding position. The Afghan batting lineup, in response, struggled to cope with India’s disciplined bowling attack and failed to cross the 200-run mark.

Debutant Manav Suthar created history with a sensational performance, finishing with figures of 6 for 33. With this spell, he became the tenth Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut. Prasidh Krishna supported well with three wickets, while Washington Sundar also contributed with a breakthrough as India maintained full control of the contest.

Afghanistan faces tough task in 2nd innings

India have enforced the follow-on against Afghanistan after taking a commanding first-innings lead. The rule comes into play when the side batting first leads by 200 runs or more, allowing them to ask the opposition to bat again immediately.

Afghanistan now face a tough task in their second innings, needing to erase the deficit and set a competitive target to avoid an innings defeat. If they fail to surpass India’s total, the hosts will secure a victory by an innings. India had previously beaten Afghanistan by an innings in their only other Test meeting in 2018 as well.