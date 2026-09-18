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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Afghanistan Fan Cleans Stands, Collects Litter After IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

WATCH: Afghanistan Fan Cleans Stands, Collects Litter After IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

An Afghan fan garnered praise online after staying back following the India vs Afghanistan T20I to pick up bottles and wrappers from the stands.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Afghanistan fan cleaned stadium litter after the T20I match.
  • India completed 3-0 series sweep posting formidable 221/7 total.
  • Afghanistan collapsed early; India's bowlers ensured comprehensive victory.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: The India-Afghanistan T20I series ended with plenty of memorable moments on the field, but an Afghanistan supporter produced one of the most heartwarming scenes away from the action. Following the final fixture, a video surfaced on social media showing an Afghanistan fan staying back inside the Arun Jaitley Stadium stadium after the crowd had started to leave. Rather than heading out with the others, he was seen walking through the stands and gathering litter left behind in the seating area.

The fan picked up discarded bottles, wrappers and other pieces of waste from around the rows.

India Complete T20I Series Sweep

India completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep over Afghanistan with a crushing 127-run victory in the third and final match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Batting first, India posted a formidable 221/7, before their bowlers dismantled Afghanistan for a comfortable series-clinching win.

Abhishek Sharma provided the fireworks, smashing a sensational 30-ball century, the fastest by an Indian in T20Is.

Read More: Who Is Akriti Agarwal? All About Prithvi Shaw’s Ex-Fiancee

He finished with 108 off 34 balls, including 11 sixes, while India raced to 100/0 during the Powerplay, their highest-ever six-over total in a T20 innings.

Sanju Samson continued his strong run with another half-century, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 29.

Afghanistan Collapse Under Pressure

Afghanistan began their chase positively, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran adding 31 for the first wicket.

India, however, quickly seized control as Afghanistan crashed from 31/0 to 39/3 and then 47/4.

The collapse continued throughout the innings, with Afghanistan losing their ninth wicket at 89. India’s bowling attack never allowed the visitors to build momentum or threaten the massive target.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi claimed three wickets apiece, while Axar Patel took two. Jasprit Bumrah and Yash Thakur also picked up a wicket each as India sealed a comprehensive victory and completed a 3-0 clean sweep.

Frequently Asked Questions

What heartwarming act was observed after the IND vs AFG 3rd T20I match?

An Afghanistan fan stayed behind after the crowd left to pick up discarded bottles, wrappers, and other litter from the seating area of the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

What was the final outcome of the IND vs AFG T20I series?

India completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep over Afghanistan. They secured a crushing 127-run victory in the third and final match.

Who was the standout performer for India in the 3rd T20I match?

Abhishek Sharma was the standout performer, smashing a sensational 30-ball century, the fastest by an Indian in T20Is. He finished with 108 runs off 34 balls.

How did Afghanistan's batting innings unfold in the final match?

Afghanistan began positively but quickly collapsed from 31/0 to 47/4, eventually losing their ninth wicket at 89. India's bowling attack prevented them from building momentum.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma IND Vs AFG T20Is SANJU SAMSON INdia Vs AFghanistan
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