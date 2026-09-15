India Storm To Series Victory! Samson Stars As Men In Blue Go 2-0 Up Against Afghanistan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured series lead with comprehensive seven-wicket victory.

Afghanistan recovered late after Indian bowlers dominated middle overs.

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma led India's comfortable chase.

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: India wrapped up the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan with a 7-wicket victory in New Delhi on Tuesday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with one match still to play. The Men in Blue once again had to deal with a fighting Afghanistan side that struggled for consistency through most of its innings before recovering late. India’s bowlers kept the pressure on throughout the middle overs and then chased down the target with relative ease to continue their strong start to the series.

Nitish, Bishnoi Lead Another Strong Bowling Display

After being asked to bat first, Afghanistan got off to a reasonable start but quickly lost control once India’s bowlers settled into their rhythm.

Nitish Kumar Reddy emerged as the standout performer, claiming 3/24 from his three overs.

Ravi Bishnoi, brought into the XI after Varun Chakravarthy’s injury, also made an impact and chipped in with two wickets.

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Afghanistan reached 41/1 during the powerplay but struggled badly through the middle phase. India conceded only 64 runs between the seventh and 14th overs while picking up five wickets, leaving the visitors in a difficult position at 105/6 after 15 overs.

Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan then launched a late recovery. The experienced pair added 48 runs from 28 balls, with Rashid scoring 28 and Nabi making 20.

Jasprit Bumrah eventually broke the partnership in the 19th over, before Nitish removed Rashid with the first ball of the final over. Afghanistan still managed to finish on 159/8, giving themselves something to defend.

Samson Bounces Back As India Chase Comfortably

India’s chase began with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson at the top. After a modest outing in the opening T20I, Samson responded strongly this time, striking 57.

Abhishek provided a rapid start once again, scoring 39 from just 19 deliveries and ensuring India stayed ahead of the required rate.

The pair’s dismissal gave Afghanistan a brief opening, but India never allowed the chase to drift. Shreyas Iyer spent some time at the crease before being dismissed for 11, after which Ishan Kishan (38 off 23) took responsibility for keeping the innings moving.

Tilak Varma then joined Kishan as India remained firmly in control and completed the chase in just 14.5 overs.

The result gives India an unassailable lead in the three-match series, although the contest is not over yet. The third and final T20I will be played on Thursday, giving Afghanistan one last opportunity to avoid a clean sweep.