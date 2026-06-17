Shubman Gill Wins First ODI Series As Captain! India Hammer Afghanistan By 170 Runs

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill finally has his first series victory as India's One Day International captain. The Men in Blue thrashed Afghanistan today, June 17, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow by 170 runs, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, with one game to go. Gill led from the front, registering a three-figure score, his first as Indian skipper in the format, and was partnered well by Ishan Kishan, who got a ton of his own. Afghanistan attempted to fight back, both with bat and ball, but ultimately fell short.

Gill-Kishan Blitz Powers India Past 400

India's batting unit delivered a commanding performance, posting a daunting 402 runs after being asked to set the tone against Afghanistan. The innings began at a brisk pace, with Rohit Sharma looking in excellent touch during the powerplay.

The former skipper struck several boundaries and appeared set for a big score before falling for 48, just short of what would have been another ODI half-century.

Also Check: Prince Yadav's Athletic Catch Lights Up India vs Afghanistan ODI

The early momentum was maintained by captain Shubman Gill, who produced one of the finest knocks of his ODI career. The right-hander combined elegant strokeplay with calculated aggression to bring up his first century as India's ODI captain and eventually powered his way to 154.

It was a statement innings from the skipper, who anchored the batting effort while also keeping the scoring rate high.

Joining the party was Ishan Kishan, who initially took time to settle before launching a counterattack of his own. Once set, the left-hander accelerated rapidly and converted his start into a century, only his second in ODI cricket. Together, Gill and Kishan stitched together a match-defining partnership that left Afghanistan struggling for answers.

Although Afghanistan clawed back some control in the final overs through Kharoti, Rashid Khan and AM Ghazanfar, India's top order had already done enough damage. The hosts eventually finished on 402 runs.

Afghanistan Start Strong But Falter

Coming out to chase a massive total, Afghanistan needed a strong start, and they got off on the right note. The openers established a 52-run partnership in 7.3 overs, which was when the first wicket fell.

The next man down, at 71 runs, was Ibrahim Zardan, courtesy of a diving catch by debutant Prince Yadav. The visitors then saw another decent parternship, as the third wicket fell on 128 runs.

However, from that point onwards India struck regularly, bringing them down from 128/3 to 190/7. Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar struck thrice, Prince Yadav twice, while Washington Sundar picked one wicket.

Rahmat Shah led the lone fight for Afghanistan with a remarkable inning of 79, but that wasn't nearly enough as the side was eventually bowled out for 232 runs.