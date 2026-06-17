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HomeSportsCricketIND vs AFG: Captain's Knock! Shubman Gill Smashes First ODI Century As India Skipper

IND vs AFG: Captain's Knock! Shubman Gill Smashes First ODI Century As India Skipper

Shubman Gill reached a major captaincy milestone with a special knock against Afghanistan in Lucknow as India batted first in the second ODI clash.

Reported By : Suyash Sahay | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 04:21 PM (IST)

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI Shubman Gill Century: Shubman Gill has achieved a significant milestone in his ODI captaincy journey, bringing up his maiden century as India's skipper in the 50-over format. He registered his ninth hundred overall with a four, in 77 balls. The landmark knock came against Afghanistan in the second fixture of the three-match series, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, with India entering with a 1-0 lead. Notably, this was Gill's first ODI century since the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, when he reached three figures against Bangladesh. 

Batting alongside the captain, Ishan Kishan also went on to score a century a few balls later. He too reach the mark with a boundary, registering just his second ton in the format.

Shubman Gill's Record As India ODI Captain

Shubman Gill took over as India's ODI captain from Rohit Sharma last year ahead of the team's tour of Australia, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the Men in Blue's white-ball setup.

The transition, however, did not get off to the ideal start. Gill's first assignment as full-time ODI captain ended in disappointment as India suffered a 2-1 series defeat. He then missed the subsequent ODI series against South Africa, a contest that India went on to win in his absence.

Gill returned to the captaincy role for the home series against New Zealand, but results once again proved frustrating. Despite India winning the opener, the visitors bounced back strongly to claim the next two matches and seal the series 2-1.

That means the ongoing Afghanistan series presents a major opportunity for the young skipper. Having already taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match contest, India are now just one victory away from handing Gill his first ODI series triumph as captain.

Also Check: Rohit Sharma Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid In Elite List Of Indian Batters

The significance of the achievement would be even greater considering the circumstances. Virat Kohli is unavailable due to injury, while Rohit Sharma has yet to produce a major score in the series. As a result, Gill has shouldered additional responsibility at the top of the order, both as the team's leader and one of its premier batters.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan India Vs Afghanistan Shubman Gill IND Vs AFG ODI
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