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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma Left Heartbroken After Rashid Khan's Ripper Denies ODI Fifty

WATCH: Rohit Sharma Left Heartbroken After Rashid Khan's Ripper Denies ODI Fifty

Rohit Sharma fell just two runs short of a fifty after a superb delivery from Rashid Khan in the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI, leaving the Indian opener visibly dejected.

Reported By : Suyash Sahay | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 04:32 PM (IST)

IND vs AFG Rohit Sharma Reaction: Rohit Sharma looked poised to register a fluent half-century before Rashid Khan produced a moment of brilliance to halt the Indian opener's charge during the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI in Lucknow. The former India captain looked in fine touch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, taking the attack to the Afghanistan bowlers. With boundaries flowing freely and the scoreboard moving at a good pace, Rohit appeared destined to reach his fifty with ease. However, Rashid had other ideas. Check it out:

The Afghan spin wizard struck in the 14th over, dismissing Rohit for 48 off 38 deliveries and denying him what would have been a well-deserved milestone. The veteran batsman's reaction showed visible disappointment at falling just two runs short of a half-century.

Rashid Khan Delivers Key Breakthrough

Afghanistan desperately needed a breakthrough after India's aggressive start, and Rashid Khan once again proved why he remains one of the most dangerous spinners in world cricket.

Having watched Rohit dominate the early exchanges, the leg-spinner finally managed to break the opening partnership. The dismissal came at a crucial stage, offering Afghanistan hope after India had raced away in the powerplay.

Also Check: Captain's Knock! Shubman Gill Smashes First ODI Century As India Skipper

For Rohit Sharma, it was an innings that showcased positive intent and authority. Although he missed out on a fifty, his knock laid the foundation for what would become a massive batting performance from the hosts.

Gill & Kishan Make Afghanistan Pay

If Afghanistan thought Rohit's wicket would slow India down, they were quickly proven wrong. Shubman Gill continued from where his senior left off and went on to script a significant personal milestone.

The India skipper brought up his maiden ODI century as captain, reaching three figures in commanding fashion. The hundred was Gill's ninth in the format and his first since the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

The captain was not alone in the run-scoring department. Ishan Kishan joined the party and converted his start into a century of his own. The left-hander reached the three-figure mark shortly after Gill, registering only the second ODI hundred of his international career.

India entered the contest with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and used the platform created by Rohit's quickfire innings to take control once again.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Afghanistan Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA Rashid Khan IND Vs AFG ODIs
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