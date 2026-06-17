WATCH: Prince Yadav's Athletic Catch Lights Up India vs Afghanistan ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prince Yadav took a diving catch on his ODI debut.

The athletic effort dismissed Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran.

India scored 402 runs; Gill and Kishan hit centuries.

Prince Yadav Catch IND vs AFG ODI: Prince Yadav announced himself on the international stage with a spectacular piece of fielding during his ODI debut for India against Afghanistan at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The young pacer, who has spent plenty of time playing at the venue during his IPL career for Lucknow Super Giants, produced one of the standout moments of the match with a breathtaking diving catch to dismiss Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran. Check it out:

Runs in from the deep ✅

Puts in a dive 👌

Completes a fine catch 👏



Prince Yadav making an impact in the field on his debut 🙌



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While India's batsmen dominated headlines with a massive total, Prince's athletic effort quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the contest.

Prince Yadav's Flying Catch

The moment arrived on the very first ball of the 14th over of Afghanistan's chase. Arshdeep Singh banged in a short delivery that tempted Ibrahim Zadran into playing an aggressive pull shot.

However, the Afghan batter failed to middle the ball and ended up sending it high into the air.

For a brief moment, it appeared the ball would safely land in an empty pocket of the outfield. Positioned at deep backward square leg, the debutant sprinted across the turf, tracked the ball brilliantly and then launched himself into a full-length dive.

Despite covering significant ground at speed, he managed to hold on to the catch and complete a dismissal that immediately drew applause from teammates and spectators alike.

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India Dominate Despite Late Afghanistan Fightback

Although Prince's catch became a major talking point, India's batting performance laid the foundation for the contest.

After an early setback, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan took control of the innings with magnificent centuries. Gill led the charge with a superb 154, while Kishan also reached three figures as India piled up a daunting 402.

Afghanistan responded strongly in the latter stages of the innings with left-arm spinner Kharoti claiming four wickets, while Rashid Khan and AM Ghazanfar helped trigger a collapse.

Nevertheless, India finished their innings on 402 runs, bowled out in the last over.