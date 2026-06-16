IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India seeks to clinch series after winning the opener.

Second ODI is June 17, 2026, 1:30 PM.

Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium hosts match.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI: After defeating Afghanistan in Dharamshala in the series opener, India can clinch the One Day International series with another win against the visitors. Shubman Gill, the captain, starred with a match-winning innings of 84, remaining unbeaten as KL Rahul finished off the fixture with a boundary. The two sides are now set to meet in under 24 hours for what could be another hard-fought contest, this time at a different Indian city. For those interested in catching all the action, here are all details like match date, time, venue and more, ahead of the next IND vs AFG ODI.

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Match Date & Time

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will be played this Wednesday, June 17, 2026 from 1:30 PM onwards.

Rain had considerably delayed the start of the series opener, even reducing the number of overs from 50 to under 30. However, this time, the match will be played at a different venue.

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI Venue

Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium will host IND vs AFG 2nd ODI. This venue has hosted several matches over the years, particularly IPL matches of the home team, Lucknow Super Giants, but even an ICC World Cup fixture in 2023.

As for the pitch report, while the final conditions will be revealed on matchday, the Ekana Stadium has traditionally, offers a balanced surface with good pace and carry early on, allowing stroke-makers to play their shots confidently.

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As the match progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, bringing spinners and change-of-pace bowlers into the game. Batters who spend time at the crease are often rewarded, while reckless stroke play can be costly.

Dew can become a factor in evening games, making chasing slightly easier. A first-innings total around 170–180 is usually considered competitive in T20 cricket.

How To Watch IND vs AFG 2nd ODI?

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will be live streamed on JioHotstar, while the TV broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels.

Coverage usually starts an hour before the match starts, with the coin toss half an hour prior to the first ball.