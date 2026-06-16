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HomeSportsCricketIND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming & More

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming & More

Shubman Gill's India and Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan are set to lock horns again. Find out all details ahead of the next ODI encounter.

Reported By : Suyash Sahay | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India seeks to clinch series after winning the opener.
  • Second ODI is June 17, 2026, 1:30 PM.
  • Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium hosts match.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI: After defeating Afghanistan in Dharamshala in the series opener, India can clinch the One Day International series with another win against the visitors. Shubman Gill, the captain, starred with a match-winning innings of 84, remaining unbeaten as KL Rahul finished off the fixture with a boundary. The two sides are now set to meet in under 24 hours for what could be another hard-fought contest, this time at a different Indian city. For those interested in catching all the action, here are all details like match date, time, venue and more, ahead of the next IND vs AFG ODI.

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Match Date & Time

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will be played this Wednesday, June 17, 2026 from 1:30 PM onwards. 

Rain had considerably delayed the start of the series opener, even reducing the number of overs from 50 to under 30. However, this time, the match will be played at a different venue. 

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI Venue

Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium will host IND vs AFG 2nd ODI. This venue has hosted several matches over the years, particularly IPL matches of the home team, Lucknow Super Giants, but even an ICC World Cup fixture in 2023. 

As for the pitch report, while the final conditions will be revealed on matchday, the Ekana Stadium has traditionally, offers a balanced surface with good pace and carry early on, allowing stroke-makers to play their shots confidently.

Also Check: What Triggered Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Altercation With Sri Lanka A Players? Details Inside

As the match progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, bringing spinners and change-of-pace bowlers into the game. Batters who spend time at the crease are often rewarded, while reckless stroke play can be costly.

Dew can become a factor in evening games, making chasing slightly easier. A first-innings total around 170–180 is usually considered competitive in T20 cricket.

How To Watch IND vs AFG 2nd ODI?

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will be live streamed on JioHotstar, while the TV broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels.

Coverage usually starts an hour before the match starts, with the coin toss half an hour prior to the first ball.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI scheduled?

The second ODI between India and Afghanistan will be played on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, starting from 1:30 PM onwards.

What is the venue for the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI?

The IND vs AFG 2nd ODI will be hosted at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. This stadium has previously hosted IPL matches and an ICC World Cup fixture.

How can I watch the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI?

You can live stream the match on JioHotstar. The TV broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels.

What is the pitch report for Ekana Cricket Stadium?

Ekana Stadium traditionally offers a balanced surface with good pace and carry early on. The pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses, bringing spinners and change-of-pace bowlers into play.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Afghanistan Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs AFG ODIs
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