Rohit Sharma officially completed 14,000 individual List A career runs. He reached this monumental personal run-scoring milestone during a match against Afghanistan in Lucknow.
Rohit Sharma Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid In Elite List Of Indian Batters
Rohit Sharma Completes 14000 List A Runs: Indian opener Rohit Sharma became the fifth batsman from his country to complete 14,000 List A runs during the second ODI in Lucknow.
- Rohit Sharma achieved 14,000 List A runs vs Afghanistan.
- He is fifth Indian to reach this elite milestone.
- Milestone reached in 345th innings, joining 26 global batsmen.
- Sharma scored 48 runs, contributing to a strong opening partnership.
Rohit Sharma Completes 14000 List A Runs: Experienced Opening Batter Rohit Sharma Reaches Monumental Personal Run-Scoring Milestone During Crucial Continental One-Day International Encounter Against Afghanistan In Lucknow. The veteran top-order batsman officially completed fourteen thousand individual List A career runs during a dominant initial batting display on Wednesday afternoon. The former national captain successfully crossed the significant statistical milestone at the Ekana Stadium, anchoring the opening powerplay overs effectively alongside his younger international teammates.
Rohit Sharma Joins Elite List Of Indian Batters
The prolific right-handed opening batter has now officially joined an extremely exclusive list of legendary domestic run-scorers.
He follows icons Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid as only the fifth representative to cross the threshold.
The experienced batsman safely reached the notable career landmark during his three hundred and forty-fifth competitive domestic white-ball innings.
Diverse Domestic Representation
The veteran cricketer has accumulated his vast run tally across a wide variety of domestic selection teams over two decades.
Beyond the senior national side, the player represented Mumbai, West Zone, India Blue, India Green, India Red, and India A.
Globally, the accomplished opening batter belongs to an elite group of only twenty-six international batsmen to achieve the feat.
Former England captain Graham Gooch still securely maintains the ultimate global record, possessing twenty-two thousand two hundred and eleven runs.
The Historical Standings
Sachin Tendulkar - Total Runs: 21,999
Virat Kohli - Total Runs: 16,447
Sourav Ganguly - Total Runs: 15,622
Rahul Dravid - Total Runs: 15,271
Rohit Sharma - Total Runs: 14,038
Match Context Details
The crucial milestone arrived during a highly productive opening partnership that completely dismantled the visiting bowling attack during the powerplay.
The experienced star struck consecutive boundaries before eventually being dismissed for forty-eight runs off thirty-nine deliveries.
The current senior management remains highly focused on building corporate batting consistency ahead of the major upcoming international tournaments.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What significant milestone did Rohit Sharma recently achieve?
Which other Indian cricketers are part of the elite list with over 14,000 List A runs?
Rohit Sharma joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid in this exclusive list. He is the fifth Indian batter to cross this threshold.
In how many innings did Rohit Sharma reach his 14,000 List A runs milestone?
He safely reached this notable career landmark during his three hundred and forty-fifth competitive domestic white-ball innings. This accomplishment places him among an elite group of players.
Which former player holds the global record for the most List A runs?
Former England captain Graham Gooch securely maintains the ultimate global record. He possesses twenty-two thousand two hundred and eleven List A runs.