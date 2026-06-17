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HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid In Elite List Of Indian Batters

Rohit Sharma Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid In Elite List Of Indian Batters

Rohit Sharma Completes 14000 List A Runs: Indian opener Rohit Sharma became the fifth batsman from his country to complete 14,000 List A runs during the second ODI in Lucknow.

Reported By : Prateek Thakur | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma achieved 14,000 List A runs vs Afghanistan.
  • He is fifth Indian to reach this elite milestone.
  • Milestone reached in 345th innings, joining 26 global batsmen.
  • Sharma scored 48 runs, contributing to a strong opening partnership.

Rohit Sharma Completes 14000 List A Runs: Experienced Opening Batter Rohit Sharma Reaches Monumental Personal Run-Scoring Milestone During Crucial Continental One-Day International Encounter Against Afghanistan In Lucknow. The veteran top-order batsman officially completed fourteen thousand individual List A career runs during a dominant initial batting display on Wednesday afternoon. The former national captain successfully crossed the significant statistical milestone at the Ekana Stadium, anchoring the opening powerplay overs effectively alongside his younger international teammates.

Rohit Sharma Joins Elite List Of Indian Batters

The prolific right-handed opening batter has now officially joined an extremely exclusive list of legendary domestic run-scorers.

He follows icons Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid as only the fifth representative to cross the threshold.

The experienced batsman safely reached the notable career landmark during his three hundred and forty-fifth competitive domestic white-ball innings.

Diverse Domestic Representation

The veteran cricketer has accumulated his vast run tally across a wide variety of domestic selection teams over two decades.

Beyond the senior national side, the player represented Mumbai, West Zone, India Blue, India Green, India Red, and India A.

Globally, the accomplished opening batter belongs to an elite group of only twenty-six international batsmen to achieve the feat.

Former England captain Graham Gooch still securely maintains the ultimate global record, possessing twenty-two thousand two hundred and eleven runs.

The Historical Standings

Sachin Tendulkar - Total Runs: 21,999

Virat Kohli - Total Runs: 16,447

Sourav Ganguly - Total Runs: 15,622

Rahul Dravid - Total Runs: 15,271

Rohit Sharma - Total Runs: 14,038

Match Context Details

The crucial milestone arrived during a highly productive opening partnership that completely dismantled the visiting bowling attack during the powerplay.

The experienced star struck consecutive boundaries before eventually being dismissed for forty-eight runs off thirty-nine deliveries.

The current senior management remains highly focused on building corporate batting consistency ahead of the major upcoming international tournaments.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant milestone did Rohit Sharma recently achieve?

Rohit Sharma officially completed 14,000 individual List A career runs. He reached this monumental personal run-scoring milestone during a match against Afghanistan in Lucknow.

Which other Indian cricketers are part of the elite list with over 14,000 List A runs?

Rohit Sharma joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid in this exclusive list. He is the fifth Indian batter to cross this threshold.

In how many innings did Rohit Sharma reach his 14,000 List A runs milestone?

He safely reached this notable career landmark during his three hundred and forty-fifth competitive domestic white-ball innings. This accomplishment places him among an elite group of players.

Which former player holds the global record for the most List A runs?

Former England captain Graham Gooch securely maintains the ultimate global record. He possesses twenty-two thousand two hundred and eleven List A runs.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar ROHIT SHARMA IND VS AFG IND Vs AFG Highlights Rahul DRAVID Rohit Sharma 14000 Runs List A India Vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Ekana Stadium Lucknow Match Top Run Scorers India Cricket History
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