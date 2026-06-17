Rohit Sharma Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid In Elite List Of Indian Batters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma achieved 14,000 List A runs vs Afghanistan.

He is fifth Indian to reach this elite milestone.

Milestone reached in 345th innings, joining 26 global batsmen.

Sharma scored 48 runs, contributing to a strong opening partnership.

Rohit Sharma Completes 14000 List A Runs: Experienced Opening Batter Rohit Sharma Reaches Monumental Personal Run-Scoring Milestone During Crucial Continental One-Day International Encounter Against Afghanistan In Lucknow. The veteran top-order batsman officially completed fourteen thousand individual List A career runs during a dominant initial batting display on Wednesday afternoon. The former national captain successfully crossed the significant statistical milestone at the Ekana Stadium, anchoring the opening powerplay overs effectively alongside his younger international teammates.

Rohit Sharma Joins Elite List Of Indian Batters

The prolific right-handed opening batter has now officially joined an extremely exclusive list of legendary domestic run-scorers.

He follows icons Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid as only the fifth representative to cross the threshold.

The experienced batsman safely reached the notable career landmark during his three hundred and forty-fifth competitive domestic white-ball innings.

Diverse Domestic Representation

The veteran cricketer has accumulated his vast run tally across a wide variety of domestic selection teams over two decades.

Beyond the senior national side, the player represented Mumbai, West Zone, India Blue, India Green, India Red, and India A.

Globally, the accomplished opening batter belongs to an elite group of only twenty-six international batsmen to achieve the feat.

Former England captain Graham Gooch still securely maintains the ultimate global record, possessing twenty-two thousand two hundred and eleven runs.

The Historical Standings

Sachin Tendulkar - Total Runs: 21,999

Virat Kohli - Total Runs: 16,447

Sourav Ganguly - Total Runs: 15,622

Rahul Dravid - Total Runs: 15,271

Rohit Sharma - Total Runs: 14,038

Match Context Details

The crucial milestone arrived during a highly productive opening partnership that completely dismantled the visiting bowling attack during the powerplay.

The experienced star struck consecutive boundaries before eventually being dismissed for forty-eight runs off thirty-nine deliveries.

The current senior management remains highly focused on building corporate batting consistency ahead of the major upcoming international tournaments.