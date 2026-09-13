IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

IND vs AFG 1st T20I Toss: India are ready to kick off their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, with both teams looking to lay down an early marker. The series comes at an important time as the Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, fine-tune their preparations ahead of the Asian Games. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be aiming to test themselves against a strong Indian outfit led by experienced stars and emerging talents. With plenty of firepower on either side, the opening clash promises an intriguing battle in the shortest format.

Toss for the IND vs AFG 1st T20I has been conducted. Shreyas Iyer won and elected to bowl first.

Playing XIs will be updated here shortly.

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India vs Afghanistan: T20I Head-To-Head Record

India have a clear advantage in the T20I rivalry against Afghanistan, winning seven of the nine matches played between the two sides so far.

Afghanistan are yet to register a victory over India in the format, with one encounter ending without a result, and one as a tie.

The record gives India a strong psychological edge heading into the latest three-match series, although Afghanistan will be hoping to challenge that dominance and create history.

Interestingly, Afghanistan are officially the hosts of this series, but all matches are being played in New Delhi.