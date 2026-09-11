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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs AFG 1st T20I: Delhi Traffic Alert! Check Routes That May Face Congestion

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Delhi Traffic Alert! Check Routes That May Face Congestion

With road traffic expected to remain heavy, spectators may find the Delhi Metro a more convenient way to reach the stadium.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 12:02 PM (IST)

The three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan is set to begin on September 13, with the opening game scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match will take place on the final day of the BRICS Summit, which is being held in the national capital from September 11 to 13.

The clash of two major events is expected to put additional pressure on Delhi's traffic management system. However, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has confirmed that the first T20I will go ahead as scheduled despite the summit.

With VIP and VVIP movements expected during BRICS Summit, Delhi Traffic Police is likely to regulate traffic on several important roads. Commuters and match-going spectators have been advised to plan their journeys in advance.

Roads Likely To Witness Congestion

The areas surrounding the Arun Jaitley Stadium are expected to remain busy on match day due to the movement of spectators and vehicles. DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, Minto Road and the Kamala Market area could witness increased traffic.

The traffic situation is expected to be particularly challenging between 1 PM and 9 PM around BSZ Marg, Mata Sundri College, Rajghat and Bal Bhavan.

Traffic diversions may also be introduced at different points to facilitate the movement of VIP and VVIP convoys associated with the BRICS Summit.

Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel through Central Delhi on September 13. Roads including BSZ Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and DDU Marg could experience restrictions or heavy congestion.

Traffic Diversion At ITO

Parking on the main roads around the stadium will not be permitted. Vehicles approaching Central Delhi from Vikas Marg and the Yamuna bridges may face diversions at ITO intersection.

Motorists travelling through the area should therefore allow additional time and consider alternative routes, particularly during the hours leading up to the match.

Metro Could Be Better Option

With road traffic expected to remain heavy, spectators may find the Delhi Metro a more convenient way to reach the stadium.

Delhi Gate Metro station on the Violet Line is located close to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, while ITO Metro station is also within walking distance.

The India-Afghanistan match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM. Spectators are advised to leave home around 4:30-5 PM to allow sufficient time for travel, security checks and entry into the stadium before the toss.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs AFG 1st T20I Delhi Traffic Alert DELHI NEWS Delhi Traffic Updates
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