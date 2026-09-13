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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Bumrah Strikes On Injury Return! India Star Achieves Historic Feat With Early Wicket

WATCH: Bumrah Strikes On Injury Return! India Star Achieves Historic Feat With Early Wicket

Jasprit Bumrah struck almost immediately on his return against Afghanistan, dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz and completing 350 T20 wickets in the process.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 08:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jasprit Bumrah returned, taking early wicket against Afghanistan.
  • Dismissed Gurbaz, achieving 350 career T20 wickets.
  • Joined elite Indian bowlers with this significant T20 milestone.

Jasprit Bumrah 350 Wickets: Jasprit Bumrah wasted no time making his presence felt after returning to India’s T20I side, producing an early breakthrough against Afghanistan in the opening match of the three-game series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. India won the toss and opted to bowl first on September 13, with Bumrah handed the new ball. The experienced seamer needed only two official deliveries to find his first wicket, immediately putting Afghanistan under pressure.

The dismissal also carried personal significance as Bumrah reached a major milestone in T20 cricket with the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Bumrah Bamboozles Gurbaz With Extra Bounce

Bumrah surprised Gurbaz with a delivery that climbed sharply off the surface. The Afghanistan opener appeared unsettled by the unexpected bounce and was unable to control his response.

At the last moment, Gurbaz opened the bat face and tried to guide the ball away, but the effort produced a thick inside edge.

Read More: Sent Home By PCB, Salman Ali Agha Delivers Brutal Response With Triple-Century

The ball travelled towards second slip, where Abhishek Sharma reacted quickly and dived to his right to complete a sharp catch.

350 T20 Wickets For India's Pace Ace

Gurbaz’s dismissal also moved Bumrah to 350 wickets in T20 cricket, placing him in an elite group of Indian bowlers.

Before Bumrah reached the landmark, only Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal had crossed the 350-wicket mark among Indian men’s T20 bowlers.

The achievement added another milestone to Bumrah’s already remarkable career and made his return even more memorable.

The seamer had been forced to miss some recent action after picking up a knee injury while fielding during the second ODI against England.

His comeback against Afghanistan therefore carried plenty of interest, particularly with India continuing to manage their leading fast bowler carefully.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Jasprit Bumrah make his T20I return and against whom?

Jasprit Bumrah returned to India's T20I side on September 13 against Afghanistan. He played in the opening match of a three-game series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

What significant T20 cricket milestone did Bumrah achieve?

Bumrah reached 350 wickets in T20 cricket with the dismissal of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. This placed him in an elite group of Indian bowlers.

Who were the Indian bowlers to achieve 350 T20 wickets before Bumrah?

Before Bumrah, only Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal had crossed the 350-wicket mark among Indian men's T20 bowlers.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Rahmanullah Gurbaz IND Vs AFG T20Is INdia Vs AFghanistan
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