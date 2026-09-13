WATCH: Bumrah Strikes On Injury Return! India Star Achieves Historic Feat With Early Wicket

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah returned, taking early wicket against Afghanistan.

Dismissed Gurbaz, achieving 350 career T20 wickets.

Joined elite Indian bowlers with this significant T20 milestone.

Jasprit Bumrah 350 Wickets: Jasprit Bumrah wasted no time making his presence felt after returning to India’s T20I side, producing an early breakthrough against Afghanistan in the opening match of the three-game series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. India won the toss and opted to bowl first on September 13, with Bumrah handed the new ball. The experienced seamer needed only two official deliveries to find his first wicket, immediately putting Afghanistan under pressure.

Bumrah bhai aate hi shuru ho gaye 😏🔥



Stream the Afghanistan vs India T20I series LIVE only on FanCode 📲#AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/DmdKBfsCZy September 13, 2026

The dismissal also carried personal significance as Bumrah reached a major milestone in T20 cricket with the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Bumrah Bamboozles Gurbaz With Extra Bounce

Bumrah surprised Gurbaz with a delivery that climbed sharply off the surface. The Afghanistan opener appeared unsettled by the unexpected bounce and was unable to control his response.

At the last moment, Gurbaz opened the bat face and tried to guide the ball away, but the effort produced a thick inside edge.

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The ball travelled towards second slip, where Abhishek Sharma reacted quickly and dived to his right to complete a sharp catch.

350 T20 Wickets For India's Pace Ace

Gurbaz’s dismissal also moved Bumrah to 350 wickets in T20 cricket, placing him in an elite group of Indian bowlers.

Before Bumrah reached the landmark, only Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal had crossed the 350-wicket mark among Indian men’s T20 bowlers.

The achievement added another milestone to Bumrah’s already remarkable career and made his return even more memorable.

The seamer had been forced to miss some recent action after picking up a knee injury while fielding during the second ODI against England.

His comeback against Afghanistan therefore carried plenty of interest, particularly with India continuing to manage their leading fast bowler carefully.