India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces Afghanistan in 1st ODI on June 13.

Dharamsala hosts match.

Live stream live on JioHotstar, TV broadcast on Star Sports Network.

IND vs AFG 1st ODI: After a one-off Test match, India and Afghanistan are set to don coloured jerseys and lock horns in the One Day International format. The three-match series gets underway tomorrow, June 13, with the opening fixture hosted at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, which recently hosted an IPL Playoff game. This 50-over outing kicks-off the Men in Blue's preparations for the ICC ODI World Cup, which will be held late next year. Shubman Gill leads the side, with some big names missing out due to injury.

For those interested in catching all the action, here's all they need to know about the first India vs Afghanistan ODI's TV broadcast and live streaming.

IND vs AFG 1st ODI Live Streaming Info

The India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Users will require a paid subscription to the platform to access the full match.

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IND vs AFG 1st ODI TV Broadcast

Those who prefer to watch on television should note that the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be broadcast live on certain Star Sports Network TV channels.

India vs Afghanistan ODI Match Time

IND vs AFG 1st ODI is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

The coin toss is traditionally held half-an-hour prior to the first ball, so fans can tune in to their preferred platform around 1:00 PM IST.

Needless to say, playing XIs have not been revealed yet. Nevertheless, here's a look at India and Afghanistan's squads for this 50-over series:

IND - Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey

AFG - Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami.