HomeSportsCricket'No Handshake': India Captain Ayush Mhatre Ignores Pakistan Skipper At Toss

The "no-handshake" stance was first initiated by the senior men's team (led by Suryakumar Yadav) during 2025 Asia Cup.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 03:03 PM (IST)

India vs Pakistan match at U19 World Cup 2026 began with a familiar, tense scene. As India captain Ayush Mhatre and Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousaf met at the center for the toss, the traditional exchange of pleasantries and handshakes was conspicuously absent.

This was not a case of personal animosity but rather a continuation of a specific symbolic protocol adopted by Indian cricket teams across all levels.

Why did it happen?

The "no-handshake" stance was first initiated by the senior men's team (led by Suryakumar Yadav) during 2025 Asia Cup.

It was adopted as a mark of solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces and the families of victims of Pahalgam terror attacks.

Since then, the practice has been followed by India's Women's team and the India 'A' squads. By skipping the handshake in Bulawayo, Mhatre signaled that the junior team remains aligned with the national board’s (BCCI) broader position on cross-border sporting relations.

Adding to the friction, the two sides had a fiery exchange during the U19 Asia Cup final in late 2025, where Mhatre was seen in an animated verbal spat with Pakistan's Ali Raza.

ICC's Position

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has previously urged boards to keep political gestures out of youth cricket to maintain the "Spirit of the Game," but BCCI has maintained that this is a matter of national sentiment.

The match officials were reportedly informed in advance that the formal greeting would be skipped.

Match Update From Field

India experienced a brief collapse after a solid opening partnership in their Super Six encounter against Pakistan on Sunday in Bulawayo.

Despite a strong start from openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George, the Indian side lost three quick wickets, placing pressure on Vihaan Malhotra and Vedant Trivedi to stabilize the innings.

Mohammad Sayyam made early inroads by dismissing Suryavanshi for 30 and skipper Ayush Mhatre for a duck, while Abdul Subhan sent George back for 16.

Pakistan's captain Farhan Yousaf won the toss and opted to bowl first, with India aiming to bounce back after a heavy loss to Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup final. As five-time champions, India will be focused on regaining control and building a strong total.

