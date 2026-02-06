IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Score, World Cup Final: India off to a steady start

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Score, World Cup Final: India off to a steady start

T20 WC 2026 Final India U19 vs England U19: India face England in the U19 World Cup final as the Boys in Blue aim to claim their sixth U19 WC title.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 01:23 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : PTI

Background

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Score World Cup Final Live updates: ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 reaches its crescendo today, February 6, as two undefeated powerhouses, India and England, collide at Harare Sports Club. India is looking to extend its dominance with a record-sixth title, England, on other hand, is desperate to reclaim the trophy for the first time since 1998.

India's Dominance: Since their opening win against USA, India has been a model of composure. They secured a place in the final after a clinical seven-wicket demolition of Afghanistan, successfully chasing a massive target of 311.

England's Resilience: The Young Lions have been equally impressive, navigating their way through the Super Sixes before overcoming arch-rivals Australia by 27 runs in a high-pressure semi-final.

Pitch & Conditions for INDU19 vs ENG U19 Match

The Harare Sports Club track is expected to be a "balanced" surface with a specific rhythm:

New Ball Factor: In the early morning (Toss at 12:30 PM IST), the surface typically offers moisture and lateral movement for the pacers.

Batter's Paradise: Once the initial shine wears off, the wicket tends to flatten out, allowing batters to capitalize and play their shots freely.

Late Spin: As the match progresses into the afternoon, the surface may slow down slightly, bringing spinners like India’s Henil Patel and England’s Ralphie Albert into the game.

Key Players to Watch

India: Skipper Ayush Mhatre and Aaron George (who hit a century in the semis) have found their peak form at the right time. All eyes will also be on the 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose aggressive opening has unsettled every opponent so far.

England: Captain Thomas Rew (fresh off a semi-final ton) and the tournament's second-highest scorer Ben Mayes (399 runs) form a formidable core. Pacer Manny Lumsden (15 wickets) will be the primary threat to the Indian top order.

13:23 PM (IST)  •  06 Feb 2026

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Final: India 20-1 after 4 overs

WICKET! Alex Green provides the first breakthrough for England, dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the final ball of the over. Before the wicket, India managed to pick up six runs, including a boundary that briefly eased the pressure. The English side will feel they have found an opening, while India must now regroup and build a new partnership early.

India U19: 20-1 (4 overs)

Aaron George 9(11), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 10(13)

13:15 PM (IST)  •  06 Feb 2026

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Score: India 14-0 after 3 overs

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finds another boundary to keep the momentum in India's favor during the powerplay. Sebastian Morgan remains disciplined otherwise, beating the bat on a few occasions, yet the breakthrough remains elusive for England. The Indian openers are showing great maturity by punishing the loose balls while respecting the good ones early.

India U19: 14-0 (3 overs)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 9(12), Aaron George 4(6)

