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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Wicketkeeper Blocks Priyansh Arya's Bat, Sparks Bizarre Run-Out In India A Match

WATCH: Wicketkeeper Blocks Priyansh Arya's Bat, Sparks Bizarre Run-Out In India A Match

A highly unusual run-out involving Priyansh Arya and Ruturaj Gaikwad unfolded during India A's tri-nation series clash with Sri Lanka A.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 12:56 PM (IST)

Priyansh Arya Run-Out India A: An unusual run-out stole the spotlight during India A's opening fixture of the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka A. The incident involved Priyansh Arya and Ruturaj Gaikwad and unfolded at a crucial stage of the innings after India A had already lost two early wickets. What made the moment particularly controversial was the apparent involvement of wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, whose foot seemed to obstruct Arya's bat as he desperately attempted to make his ground. Check it out:

Despite the unusual sequence of events, the dismissal was upheld after review. India A were looking to rebuild following the departures of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh, Arya and Gaikwad appeared to be settling in.

Confusion Leads To Costly Wicket

The dramatic moment occurred during the 13th over of India's innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad pushed the ball almost towards the square region and immediately called for a second run.

Arya initially responded to the call, but hesitated midway through the run turned back. As the pair scrambled to avoid disaster, both batsmen found themselves stranded at the same end of the pitch.

Gaikwad ultimately managed to make his ground first, meaning Arya was forced to turn back and race towards the striker's end in a desperate bid to survive.

Also Check: 5 Sixes, 4 Fours, 66 Runs & 3 Wickets! Arjun Tendulkar Runs Riot In T20 Mumbai League

Run-Out Increases India A's Troubles

As Arya stretched to complete the run, his bat appeared to become trapped beneath wicketkeeper Dickwella's foot near the crease. The obstruction slowed his progress at the worst possible moment, allowing the fielding side to complete the run-out at the other end.

The dismissal compounded a difficult start for India A. Earlier in the innings, highly-rated youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was unable to convert his promising beginning into a substantial score. The teenager struck three boundaries before being dismissed for 14 by Sri Lanka A pacer Mohammed Shiraz.

India A's troubles deepened shortly afterwards when opening partner Prabhsimran Singh also departed, managing just two runs from 11 deliveries.

With wickets falling regularly and a bizarre run-out adding to the drama, India A endured a challenging first innings in the tri-series opener.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ruturaj Gaikwad Priyansh Arya Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A Vs Sri Lanka A
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