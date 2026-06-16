What Triggered Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Altercation With Sri Lanka A Players: Details Inside

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HomeSportsCricketWhat Triggered Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Altercation With Sri Lanka A Players

What Triggered Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Altercation With Sri Lanka A Players

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's heated clash with Sri Lanka A players reportedly began after a post-match remark, sparking a confrontation after the Super Over.

Reported By : Suyash Sahay | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teenage Indian batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi confronted Sri Lanka A players.
  • Sooryavanshi reacted angrily to a Sri Lankan player's post-match remark.
  • No disciplinary action announced so far despite the heated on-field exchange.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A Fight: India A's recent encounter with Sri Lanka A should have been remembered solely for the cricket. Instead, the match ended with attention shifting to an on-field confrontation involving teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old batsman became involved in a heated exchange with Sri Lanka A players moments after the contest concluded. While the incident did not escalate into a full-blown physical altercation, it was serious enough to require intervention from those around.

What Exactly Sparked The Confrontation?

According to a report by Cricbuzz, tensions flared after Sri Lanka A player Vishen Halambage allegedly directed a comment at Sooryavanshi following the conclusion of the Super Over.

The report claims Halambage told the youngster, "Match over... now you go home..."

The remark seemingly did not go down well with the Indian batsman, who reacted angrily. What began as a verbal exchange soon turned heated, with players from both sides becoming involved as emotions boiled over after an intense contest.

There was some pushing and shoving during the exchange, although the situation was quickly brought under control before it could escalate further.

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Why Emotions Were Already Running High

The incident did not occur in isolation. The match itself had been a tense affair that went all the way to a Super Over, with both teams battling fiercely for victory.

Adding to the controversy was the decision to continue play despite concerns over fading light. According to the report, the issue was later discussed within the Sri Lanka A dressing room.

Some members of the squad reportedly felt an apology should be offered to the Indian side, particularly given the circumstances surrounding the end of the game and the emotions involved.

Could There Be Disciplinary Consequences?

For now, no official action has been announced. Match referee Pradeep Jayaprakash has not issued any sanctions against either player or team. However, the incident has naturally led to questions about whether further scrutiny could follow.

Although 'A' team matches do not always attract the same level of disciplinary attention as senior internationals, incidents involving aggressive conduct can still be reviewed if officials deem it necessary.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the confrontation involving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

The confrontation was sparked by Sri Lanka A player Vishen Halambage's alleged comment to Sooryavanshi,

Did the incident involve any physical altercation?

There was some pushing and shoving during the heated exchange. However, the situation was quickly brought under control before it could escalate further.

Have any disciplinary consequences been announced for the incident?

No official action has been announced yet. Match referee Pradeep Jayaprakash has not issued any sanctions against either player or team involved.

What factors contributed to the high emotions during the match?

Emotions were high due to the intense nature of the match, which went to a Super Over. Concerns over fading light during play also added to the controversy.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SL Tilak Varma Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A Vs Sri Lanka A
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