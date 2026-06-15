Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Go Big Again As Lean Run Continues Ahead Of India Debut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi again failed converting bright start into significant innings.

Teenager scored 21 runs off 14 balls against Sri Lanka A.

Aggressive batting shows potential, yet lacks match-winning contributions.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's search for a big score in the ongoing Tri-Nation Series continues as the teenage prodigy once again failed to convert a bright start into a significant innings. Representing India A against Sri Lanka A in the fourth match of the tournament, the 15-year-old showed flashes of the aggressive batting that has made him one of India's most talked-about young cricketers. However, another promising knock ended prematurely, adding to a mixed run of results ahead of his much-anticipated introduction to international cricket.

Sooryavanshi raced to 21 from just 14 deliveries after Sri Lanka A elected to field first. The left-hander struck three boundaries and cleared the ropes once, looking comfortable at the crease before his innings came to an abrupt end.

Bright Start Cut Short Once Again

The youngster's dismissal came against the run of his innings. Attempting to continue his attacking approach, Sooryavanshi chased a delivery outside the off stump from Sahan Arachchige. The ball gripped slightly and moved away, taking a thin edge before looping towards point, where Wanuja Sahan completed the catch.

It was another frustrating end for the teenager, who has repeatedly looked dangerous at the crease without managing to turn those starts into a match-defining contribution.

Despite his brief stay, the innings once again highlighted the fearless strokeplay that has quickly become Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's trademark.

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Mixed Returns In India A Colours

The ongoing tri-series has provided Sooryavanshi with valuable experience but inconsistent returns. He made his India A debut against Sri Lanka A on June 9 and managed 12 runs after showing early intent. Few days later, he responded strongly against Afghanistan A, producing an explosive knock of 44 from only 22 deliveries and reminding everyone of his immense potential.

However, the latest dismissal means he is yet to register a half-century in the competition despite getting starts in multiple innings.

The young batsman arrived at the tournament carrying momentum from a sensational IPL campaign that brought him widespread attention and accelerated his rise through the ranks.

His performances have already earned him a place in India's senior T20 setup for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, where he will be part of a squad led by Shreyas Iyer.

While the call-up underlines the faith selectors have in his ability, Sooryavanshi will be eager to finish the tri-series on a stronger note and head into his India stint with runs behind him. For now, the flashes of brilliance remain evident, but the teenager will be hoping the breakthrough innings arrives sooner rather than later.