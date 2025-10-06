Four Australia A Players Fall Ill In Kanpur; BCCI Reacts To Food Poisoning Reports

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





During the ongoing three-match ODI series between India A and Australia A in Kanpur, a health scare struck the visiting side as four Australian players reportedly fell ill. The cricketers complained of stomach pain and infection, with pacer Henry Thornton requiring hospitalization.

According to reports, the illness was initially linked to food consumed at the team’s hotel, the Landmark Hotel in Kanpur.

Aussie player kept under medical observation for two day

Thornton was kept under medical observation for two days and has since recovered, while the other affected players were treated and discharged after routine testing. Following the incident, the Food Department collected food samples from the hotel to investigate the cause.

Reacting to the situation, BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla defended the arrangements, stating, “If there had been an issue with the food, all players, including the Indian players, would have fallen sick. It must have been something else.”

Meanwhile, the hotel management attributed the players’ sickness to a sudden change in weather, not the food quality.

Both India A and Australia A players have been dining from the same kitchen at Hotel Landmark, one of Kanpur’s most reputed establishments, and notably, none of the Indian cricketers have reported any illness so far.

However, the incident has once again sparked discussions over Kanpur’s readiness to host large international squads, with BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla acknowledging that logistical challenges remain a persistent concern for the venue.

“The issue arises because there aren’t many hotels. We need 300 rooms in a five-star hotel, and that’s not available. There is no international airport in the area that operates 24/7,” he said.

India A clinch ODI series 2-1

India A completed a successful tour by sealing the three-match ODI series 2-1, defeating Australia A by two wickets in a high-scoring clash at Green Park, Kanpur, on Sunday. After claiming the four-day series 1-0, India A chased down a challenging target of 317, reaching 322/8 in 46 overs.

While Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma had quiet outings, the match turned in India’s favor thanks to a superb century from Prabhsimran Singh, supported by crucial half-centuries from captain Shreyas Iyer and Riyan Parag. Their efforts powered India A to victory in what proved to be a nail-biting finish.