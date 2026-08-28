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English NewsSportsCricketImran Khan's Sons' Interview Leads To Stunning Protest By Pakistan Cricket Team: Report

Imran Khan's Sons' Interview Leads To Stunning Protest By Pakistan Cricket Team: Report

According to reports from multiple outlets, including ESPNcricinfo and The Guardian, PCB was unhappy about Imran Khan's sons receiving attention during the Test.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 08:58 AM (IST)

A surprising controversy unfolded at Lord's during the second Test between England and Pakistan, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly threatening drastic action over a television interview featuring the sons of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan.

On the opening day of the Test, the PCB allegedly asked Sky Sports, the host broadcaster, not to telecast an interview with Suleiman Khan and Kasim Khan during the lunch interval. Reports claimed the board warned that Pakistan's players could refuse to return to the field if the interview was broadcast.

Sky Sports, however, proceeded with its planned programming and aired the interview.

PCB reportedly objects to Imran Khan's sons' interview

The interview lasted around 18 minutes and was conducted by former England captain Michael Atherton, who was among the cricket captains who previously signed a letter urging Pakistan's Prime Minister to address concerns over Imran Khan's condition in prison.

According to reports from multiple outlets, including ESPNcricinfo and The Guardian, the PCB was unhappy about Imran Khan's sons receiving attention during the Test. The board reportedly told officials that Pakistan would not take the field if the interview went ahead.

Despite the warning, Sky Sports broadcast the conversation. Pakistan's players did eventually return for the post-lunch session.

Reports further suggested that PCB officials briefly considered preventing the team from coming back onto the field after lunch, before discussions with England's cricket authorities helped resolve the situation.

Watch Full Interview 

Captains have written to Pakistan PM over Imran's situation

The controversy comes amid continuing concern over Imran Khan's imprisonment. Cricket captains from around the world have reportedly written two letters to Pakistan's Prime Minister regarding his situation.

The first letter was prepared in February but did not result in the change the signatories had hoped for. A second letter was reportedly sent earlier this week after Imran was moved back to Adiala Jail following a short medical examination.

Imran Khan's sons raise concerns over his safety

During the Sky Sports interview, Suleiman and Kasim spoke about their father's condition in prison and expressed serious concerns about his safety.

Kasim alleged that there was an ongoing threat to Imran's life and questioned the circumstances surrounding his continued imprisonment.

Imran Khan served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022 before being removed from office. He has subsequently faced several legal cases, including corruption-related convictions that resulted in lengthy prison sentences.

He was also handed a seven-year sentence before the 2024 elections in a case concerning the timing of his marriage to his current wife, following her divorce.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket Team Imran Khan Imran Khan Sons Interview
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