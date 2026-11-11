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English NewsSportsCricketImran Khan Taken To Hospital Late At Night Amid Health Concerns, Returns To Adiala Jail

Imran Khan Taken To Hospital Late At Night Amid Health Concerns, Returns To Adiala Jail

Imran Khan reportedly received eye and blood pressure treatment at an Islamabad hospital before returning to Adiala Jail.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former PM Imran Khan hospitalized, then returned to jail.
  • Lawyers concerned about Khan's deteriorating health in custody.
  • Court ordered jail to facilitate Khan's legal meetings.
  • PTI deputy chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi also hospitalized.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has returned to Adiala Jail after receiving medical attention at a hospital in Islamabad, according to a Reuters report. The 74-year-old was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) late on Tuesday, where he underwent an eye check-up and received treatment.

An official told Reuters that Khan had also experienced blood pressure-related problems during the episode. "He had some blood pressure issues ... and was given required treatment last night. He has been shifted back to his prison cell," the official said on Wednesday.

Imran Khan's Health In Jail Raises Concern

The hospital visit comes amid growing concerns expressed by Khan's lawyers over his health in custody. His legal team has claimed that the former prime minister's eyesight has deteriorated significantly and that he has lost considerable vision in his right eye.

Khan has been held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. His latest visit marks the first known instance since August of him being taken to a hospital for treatment and subsequently returned to prison. His previous hospital visit in August was cut short.

Court Directs Jail Authorities To Facilitate Meetings

In a separate development, a Pakistani court has directed jail authorities to allow Khan's legal team to meet him and his wife, according to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The order comes as Khan's lawyers continue to raise concerns about his medical condition and access to legal consultations while in detention.

Imran Khan's Legal Troubles Since Losing Power

The former cricketer-turned-politician has faced several corruption cases since losing power following a no-confidence vote in 2022.

Most of his convictions have been suspended or overturned, while appeals remain pending. Khan has consistently denied wrongdoing and maintained that the cases against him are politically motivated. The government has rejected those allegations.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi Also Hospitalised

Meanwhile, PTI deputy chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also transferred to a hospital in Lahore on Tuesday from a prison in the city. He remained in hospital, according to the Reuters report.

The developments have renewed attention on the health and detention conditions of senior PTI leaders.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Imran Khan recently taken to the hospital?

Imran Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for an eye check-up and treatment. He also experienced blood pressure-related problems during the episode.

What health concerns have Imran Khan's lawyers raised?

Khan's legal team claims his eyesight has significantly deteriorated, with considerable vision loss in his right eye. This visit marked the first known instance since August of him being taken to a hospital.

Where is Imran Khan currently being held?

Imran Khan is currently being held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. He returned to his prison cell after receiving medical attention at a hospital in Islamabad.

What did a Pakistani court recently direct regarding Imran Khan?

A Pakistani court has directed jail authorities to allow Imran Khan's legal team to meet him and his wife. This order addresses ongoing concerns about his access to legal consultations.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan News PTI Imran Khan Adiala Jail
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