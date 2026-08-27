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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Imran Khan’s Jail Battle Takes Fresh Turn As Sons Break Silence On TV

WATCH: Imran Khan’s Jail Battle Takes Fresh Turn As Sons Break Silence On TV

Imran Khan’s sons Sulaiman and Kasim discuss their father’s imprisonment and health concerns in a Sky Sports interview with Michael Atherton.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Khan's sons shared concerns about his health and imprisonment.
  • Atherton revealed Khan's stressed appearance, and eye patch.
  • Former cricket captains appealed for Khan's proper medical treatment.

Imran Khan’s sons Sulaiman and Kasim have spoken about their father’s prolonged imprisonment and health concerns in a Sky Sports interview, with Michael Atherton describing the brothers as extremely worried about the former Pakistan prime minister. The interview comes amid renewed international concern over Khan’s medical treatment and a fresh appeal signed by 21 former cricket captains.

Imran Khan’s Sons Discuss His Health Concerns

The full interview with Sulaiman and Kasim was broadcast during the lunch break of the ongoing Test coverage, with Atherton conducting the approximately 15-minute conversation.

Speaking before the interview, Atherton said Khan’s sons were "extremely concerned" about their father, who has remained in prison for more than three years. He said their concerns had intensified after Khan was recently taken for a medical assessment.

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Atherton also revealed that Khan had been seen wearing an eye patch following problems with his right eye. He said it was difficult for the family to hear that Khan had appeared stressed and anxious, particularly because the former Pakistan captain had always projected a calm and assured presence, even during difficult situations.

Khan’s health has become a major point of concern in recent weeks. His sons and legal team have questioned whether he received the independent medical assessment ordered by Pakistan’s Supreme Court. The government has maintained that Khan was medically fit following an examination at a state facility.

Atherton Explains Former Captains’ Appeal

Atherton was among 21 former international captains who signed a second letter calling for proper medical treatment for Khan. The appeal was organised by former Australia captain Greg Chappell and followed an earlier letter sent in February.

Atherton stressed that the intervention was intended as a humanitarian appeal rather than an attempt to become involved in Pakistan's politics. The former England captain said the group wanted Khan to receive the medical attention and assistance he requires.

The former captains' appeal has drawn attention because it includes prominent figures from across cricket, including India's Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Dilip Vengsarkar. Atherton has also argued that the broader concern extends beyond Khan's medical treatment, saying there has been an attempt to "airbrush" him from public life.

Khan, who led Pakistan to their only ODI World Cup title in 1992 before becoming prime minister, has been imprisoned since 2023 after convictions he and his supporters have rejected as politically motivated. Pakistan's government has denied allegations of mistreatment and said he has received medical attention while in custody.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Imran Khan's sons concerned about his well-being?

His sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, are extremely worried about their father's prolonged imprisonment and health. Their concerns intensified after a recent medical assessment and seeing him with an eye patch.

What health issues has Imran Khan reportedly experienced?

Imran Khan has been seen wearing an eye patch due to problems with his right eye. His family also heard reports that he appeared stressed and anxious while in custody.

What is the purpose of the appeal signed by former cricket captains?

The appeal, signed by 21 former international captains, is a humanitarian call for Imran Khan to receive proper medical treatment. They want him to get the medical attention and assistance he requires.

What is the government's stance on Imran Khan's medical condition?

The government maintains that Imran Khan was medically fit following an examination at a state facility. They have denied allegations of mistreatment while he has been in custody.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Michael Atherton Kasim Khan Sulaiman Khan Sky Sports
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