Imam-ul-Haq In Big Trouble: ‘Fake Injury’ Row Could Take Legal Turn

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq faces inquiry over controversial calf injury.

Inquiry questions why he missed both innings during England Test.

Imam considers seeking legal counsel for the PCB investigation.

This injury probe adds to Pakistan's ongoing team controversies.

Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq is facing a serious inquiry over his controversial calf injury during the second Test against England at Lord’s, with reports suggesting he could seek legal counsel to deal with the investigation.

Imam suffered the injury during the match and did not bat in either innings as Pakistan went down by 194 runs. The defeat gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Imam-ul-Haq Set To Face Injury Inquiry

Pakistan selection committee member Aaqib Javed has confirmed that an inquiry will be launched into Imam’s injury, with possible action to follow once the investigation is completed.

Speaking to Geo TV, Javed questioned how Imam was unable to bat in either innings after pulling a muscle during the match.

He pointed to previous instances where injured players had still attempted to bat, saying the situation involving Imam was a matter of serious concern.

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The controversy has now escalated further, with PTI reporting that Imam could seek legal help when he appears before the Pakistan Cricket Board’s inquiry committee.

An unnamed insider told the news agency that Imam was “in big trouble” and could take legal counsel while responding to questions over his calf injury.

Imam Among Players Sent Back By PCB

Imam was among seven players recalled from England following Pakistan’s defeats at Headingley and Lord’s.

Bowling coach Umar Gul and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed were also removed as part of the major changes made after the 0-2 series loss.

For the final Test, starting in Birmingham on September 9, white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke will take charge.

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Pakistan’s selectors have also turned to inexperienced options, picking five uncapped players along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have a combined 10 Tests between them.

With Pakistan already under intense pressure after two heavy defeats, the investigation into Imam’s injury adds another layer to the team’s growing controversy.