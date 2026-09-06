Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Imam-ul-Haq's calf injury sparked controversy during Lord's Test.

Imam's training footage fueled debate.

Basit Ali demanded legal action, citing PCB's confirmed injury.

Imam Ul Haq Injury Row: The controversy surrounding Imam-ul-Haq’s injury has intensified, with former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali demanding accountability from those who questioned the batter’s fitness and suggested that he deliberately faked the problem. Imam was forced out of Pakistan’s second Test against England at Lord’s after sustaining a left calf injury on the opening day. His setback came during a difficult start to the contest, having already dropped two catches and leaving Pakistan short of one batting option.

The situation became more contentious when footage of Imam surfaced later in the match, prompting renewed debate over the severity of his injury.

Basit Ali Demands Legal Action Over Injury Allegations

Basit Ali has now strongly criticised the manner in which the controversy has played out. The former Pakistan selector argued that Imam should consider legal action against those who accused him of pretending to be injured.

Speaking on Samaa TV, he said:

“Who put the blame? Who did the blame game? The management, right? There were claims from the management that he had a fake injury and that he was being stopped from playing. A few more excuses from the ex-cricketer have come."

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He further questioned why Imam was subjected to public criticism when the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel had reportedly identified an actual injury.

"It is unfair to humiliate a player in such a manner, especially when the PCB's own medical panel had reported an injury. So, they should be taken to court as well.”

Imam’s Training Footage Fuels Fresh Questions

The controversy gathered momentum after Imam was spotted on the fourth day of the Lord’s Test taking part in a light ball-hitting drill on the sidelines.

His injured calf was taped, while footage showed him moving with an apparent limp and appearing uncomfortable during the session.

The images nevertheless became the basis for further speculation, with criticism coming from former players in both Pakistan and England.

Some questioned whether Imam’s actions were consistent with the injury that had ruled him out of the Test.

Basit, however, has challenged that narrative, pointing back to the PCB’s own medical assessment. His argument is that criticism of Imam should not have escalated into allegations of deception when the board’s medical team had already reported an injury.