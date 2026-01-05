Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Kieron Pollard Clashes With Naseem Shah During Heated ILT20 Final Moment

WATCH: Kieron Pollard Clashes With Naseem Shah During Heated ILT20 Final Moment

A heated on-field exchange between Kieron Pollard and Naseem Shah stole the spotlight during the ILT20 2026 Final as Desert Vipers sealed their maiden title.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 12:20 PM (IST)

The International League T20 (ILT20) 2026 Final witnessed a dominating victory by the Desert Vipers over MI Emirates to clinch their first title.

During the match, a heated altercation took place between West Indies veteran (and franchise captain) Kieron Pollard, and Pakistani fast bowler, Naseem Shah

After a dot ball, Pollard appeared to have been irked by Shah's rather animated follow-through. The two came up-close and exchanged words before being separated by players and an intervening umpire. Check it out:

Pollard was MI Emirates' second-top scorer on the day, as the side failed to chase the target set by the Vipers in the ILT20 Final.Interestingly, it was eventually Naseem Shah who would dismiss the West Indian all-rounder.

Vipers Dominate MI Emirates To Clinch Maiden ILT20 Title

Batting first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the ILT20 2026 Final, the Desert Vipers, led by Sam Curran, posted a challenging 183-run target on the board.

While their openers went out cheaply, the skipper's 74 and Max Holden's 41 added crucial runs in the middle. 

The score, albeit chasable by modern T20 cricket standards, turned out to be too much for the MI Emirates. Their openers, Muhammad Waseem and Andre Fletcher were dismissed on 26 and 10 runs, followed by Tom Banton on just 7.

Shakib al Hasan managed to score 36, emerging as the team's top scorer, while Kieron Pollard hit a run-a-ball 28. Interestingly, it was eventually Naseem Shah who would dismiss the West Indian all-rounder. He took 3 wickets overall.

A string of low scores followed, and the chasing side was dimissed on 136 runs in 18.3 overs, which meant a very comfortable 46-run victory for the Desert Vipers.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Naseem Shah ILT20 Kieron Pollard Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates Kieron Pollard Fight Video Naseem Shah Fight Video
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
India
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
World
Indian Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Indian Woman Found Dead In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
World
‘She Will Pay Very Big Price’: Trump's Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader
‘She Will Pay Very Big Price’: Trump's Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
International News: Trump Threatens Tariff Hike, India Stands Firm on Oil Imports
Tamil Nadu News: Injured Leopard Spotted in Nilgiris Tea Gardens, Forest Team Scrambles for Rescue
UP News: Midnight Power Theft Drive as DM and SP Lead Surprise Inspections in Sambhal
UP News: Drunk Driving, Fatal Road Mishaps and Bulldozer Action Highlight Rising Lawlessness
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget