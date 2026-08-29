Watch: Ignored India Spinner Sends Ben Stokes' Off-Stump Flying In County Championship

Indian left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore produced a moment of magic in the County Championship Division Two, clean-bowling England Test captain Ben Stokes with an unplayable delivery during Gloucestershire’s clash against Durham at Chester-le-Street.

The dismissal completed a sweet reversal of fortunes for the Tamil Nadu spinner. Earlier in the match, Stokes had dismissed Sai Kishore for a duck during Gloucestershire’s first innings. Returning the favor in style, Sai Kishore breached Stokes' defense in the 39th over of Durham's innings to send the England skipper packing for 45.

The Dream Ball

Sai Kishore pitched the ball on a tight off-stump line. The delivery gripped, turned past the inside edge of Stokes' bat and pad, and rattled the stumps. Left completely clueless by the drift and turn, Stokes tossed his bat high in frustration as he walked off the field.

Gloucestershire posted the video clip on social media, praising the Indian spinner for producing a delivery that left "not a lot you can do about it".

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Sai Kishore... ladies and gentlemen!



Ben Stokes is bowled, and there isn't a lot you can do about deliveries like that!#BecomeGlorious pic.twitter.com/b8WbN3jXEy — Gloucestershire Cricket (@Gloscricket) August 28, 2026

Despite consistently strong domestic performances in India and a formidable first-class record, Sai Kishore remains unselected for the Indian Test squad. However, his ongoing overseas stint with Gloucestershire continues to prove his red-ball prowess against elite international batters.

Kishore has agreed to a six-game stint with English county outfit Gloucestershire for the remainder of the red-ball campaign.

"I am deeply grateful to Jon (Lewis, Director of Cricket) and everyone at Gloucestershire for giving me this opportunity. Gloucestershire is a club with a rich history and a fantastic setup, and the chance to play my cricket here is incredibly exciting. I've always wanted to test my skills in English conditions, and after speaking with the management, I knew this was the right fit. I'm looking forward to wearing the jersey, meeting the fans at Bristol and Cheltenham, and doing my part," Kishore had earlier said in a statement on the Gloucestershire website.