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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: Ignored India Spinner Sends Ben Stokes' Off-Stump Flying In County Championship

Watch: Ignored India Spinner Sends Ben Stokes' Off-Stump Flying In County Championship

Gloucestershire posted the video clip on social media, praising the Indian spinner for producing a delivery that left "not a lot you can do about it".

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 10:19 AM (IST)

Indian left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore produced a moment of magic in the County Championship Division Two, clean-bowling England Test captain Ben Stokes with an unplayable delivery during Gloucestershire’s clash against Durham at Chester-le-Street.

The dismissal completed a sweet reversal of fortunes for the Tamil Nadu spinner. Earlier in the match, Stokes had dismissed Sai Kishore for a duck during Gloucestershire’s first innings. Returning the favor in style, Sai Kishore breached Stokes' defense in the 39th over of Durham's innings to send the England skipper packing for 45.

The Dream Ball

Sai Kishore pitched the ball on a tight off-stump line. The delivery gripped, turned past the inside edge of Stokes' bat and pad, and rattled the stumps. Left completely clueless by the drift and turn, Stokes tossed his bat high in frustration as he walked off the field.

Gloucestershire posted the video clip on social media, praising the Indian spinner for producing a delivery that left "not a lot you can do about it".

Watch Video

Despite consistently strong domestic performances in India and a formidable first-class record, Sai Kishore remains unselected for the Indian Test squad. However, his ongoing overseas stint with Gloucestershire continues to prove his red-ball prowess against elite international batters.

Kishore has agreed to a six-game stint with English county outfit Gloucestershire for the remainder of the red-ball campaign.

"I am deeply grateful to Jon (Lewis, Director of Cricket) and everyone at Gloucestershire for giving me this opportunity. Gloucestershire is a club with a rich history and a fantastic setup, and the chance to play my cricket here is incredibly exciting. I've always wanted to test my skills in English conditions, and after speaking with the management, I knew this was the right fit. I'm looking forward to wearing the jersey, meeting the fans at Bristol and Cheltenham, and doing my part," Kishore had earlier said in a statement on the Gloucestershire website.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 29 Aug 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
County Championship Ben Stokes Sai Kishore
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