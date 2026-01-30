If Virat Kohli's Instagram Wasn't Restored, Here's How Much He Could've Lost

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIf Virat Kohli's Instagram Wasn't Restored, Here's How Much He Could've Lost

Virat remains the most-followed Indian personality on Instagram, boasting 274 million followers.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's official Instagram account briefly vanished, triggering widespread speculation among fans on social media.

The account, which went missing late Thursday night, was restored by around 8:30 AM on Friday, bringing relief to millions of followers. The brief disappearance has since intensified conversations around how much Kohli could have financially lost had the account remained inactive.

Virat Kohli's Massive Following

Despite stepping away from T20Is and Tests, Virat Kohli's popularity has shown no signs of slowing down.

He remains the most-followed Indian personality on Instagram, boasting 274 million followers. Kohli follows just 283 accounts and has shared over 1,000 posts on the platform so far, underlining his enormous digital influence.

How Much Does Kohli Earn Per Instagram Post?

Virat Kohli is not only India's biggest cricket star on Instagram but also most-followed cricketer globally.

There is no official disclosure of his social media earnings, multiple industry reports claim that Kohli charges anywhere between ₹9 crore and ₹14 crore for a single sponsored Instagram post.

The base fee reportedly starts at the lower end and increases depending on the brand and campaign.

Potential Financial Impact

Given Virat Kohli's commercial value, an extended absence from Instagram could have proved extremely costly.

Virat typically posts at least two sponsored collaborations each month, which means a prolonged deactivation could have resulted in losses ranging between ₹20-25 crore per month. Fortunately, the account was restored within hours, avoiding any long-term financial fallout.

Why Did Account Disappear?

The exact reason behind Virat's Instagram account's temporary disappearance remains unclear, but some reports suggest it may have been a strategic move ahead of a potential relaunch of Kohli's One8 brand with Agilitas, especially following his split with sportswear giant PUMA. However, the former India captain has not issued any official statement explaining the incident.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Virat Kohli's Instagram account briefly disappear?

The exact reason for Virat Kohli's Instagram account's temporary disappearance is unclear. Some reports suggest it might have been a strategic move related to his One8 brand's relaunch.

How many followers does Virat Kohli have on Instagram?

Virat Kohli is the most-followed Indian personality on Instagram with 274 million followers. He is also the most-followed cricketer globally.

How much does Virat Kohli reportedly earn per Instagram post?

While there's no official figure, industry reports suggest Virat Kohli charges between ₹9 crore and ₹14 crore for a single sponsored Instagram post.

What was the potential financial loss if Kohli's account remained inactive?

An extended deactivation could have cost Virat Kohli an estimated ₹20-25 crore per month, considering his usual two sponsored collaborations each month.

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
