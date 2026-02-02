Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIf Pakistan Skips India Match, Both PCB And BCCI Could Lose Over ₹200 Crore - Here's How

If Pakistan Skips India Match, Both PCB And BCCI Could Lose Over ₹200 Crore - Here's How

India vs Pakistan isn't just a game; it's a package of national sentiment that guarantees record-breaking viewership.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 12:24 PM (IST)

The countdown to 2026 T20 World Cup has been overshadowed by a deepening crisis. With Pakistan government officially barring its team from facing India on February 15, the cricketing world isn't just bracing for a sporting  - looking at a financial black hole.

Why is IND-PAK match the ultimate "Golden Goose"?

India-Pakistan rivalry is the engine that drives global cricket commerce. It isn't just a game; it's a package of national sentiment that guarantees record-breaking viewership.

Viewership Peak: Previous IND-PAK encounters have recorded over 225 million digital viewers in India alone. Broadcasters base their entire tournament valuation on this single fixture.

The Ad Goldmine: For the 2026 edition, 10-second ad slots for IND-PAK T20 WC match are priced between ₹25 lakh and ₹40 lakh. Industry experts estimate that this one match generates approximately ₹200-250 crore in direct advertising revenue.

Both BCCI and PCB would take an immediate financial hit of nearly ₹200 crore each, factoring in direct earnings and knock-on commercial losses, if the fixture is scrapped.

For India, the setback would sting but remain absorbable.

For Pakistan, however, the numbers are far more severe.

PCB’s share of ICC revenue stands at 5.75%, translating to roughly USD 34.5 million per year. That income stream is built on consistent participation, adherence to ICC commitments, and operational dependability. A self-initiated pullout - critically - does not qualify as force majeure.

The consequences could include:

Absence of insurance coverage

No legal protection against claims

Direct liability for penalties, damages, and compensation

Potential violation of ICC Member Participation Agreement, which could trigger withheld tournament payouts, additional fines, and even broadcaster-led legal action

Broadcasters in Crosshairs

Jio-Star, the primary rights holder in India, has already pre-sold massive advertising "inventory" based on ICC's guarantee of IND-PAK clash in T20 World Cup.

Inventory Collapse: If Pakistan refuses to take the field, that high-value ad time simply vanishes. Jio-Star cannot easily replace those slots with matches like "Namibia vs. USA" at the same premium rates.

ICC’s Liability: Under the broadcast agreement, ICC is responsible for delivering the tournament as scheduled. A boycott could force the ICC to compensate the broadcaster for the shortfall, leading to a direct hit of up to 5 Crore to the global body's coffers.

What Happens on February 15?

If PCB's boycott stands, Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian team will still walk out for the toss at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Once the Pakistan captain fails to appear, the match referee will award a walkover and two points to India. However, the "real" match  the legal battle over the missing millions - will only just be beginning in the ICC boardroom.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 02 Feb 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup ICC Pakistan IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Cities
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Maharashtra's Baramati
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Baramati
World
Trump 'Hopeful' Of Deal With Iran, Says Failure Will Show If Khamenei's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
'We'll Make A Deal': Trump Says Failure Will Show If Iran's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Violence Rocks Haridwar Ravidas Jayanti Procession, One Youth Killed
Clash in Uttarakhand: Bajrang Dal Protests Over ‘Baba Dress’ Shop Name
T20 World Cup Controversy: Multiple Factors Behind Pakistan’s Controversial India Boycott, Says Bakri
T20 World Cup Controversy: Pakistan’s T20 Decision Sparks Controversy and ICC Concerns
Breaking News: Dense Fog Hits Delhi NCR, Visibility Drops Across the Capital
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget