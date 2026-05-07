If LSG Lose Today, They'll Become First Team Eliminated From IPL 2026 Playoff Race

The 19th edition of Indian Premier League is entering its decisive phase, and all eyes are now on Match 50, where Lucknow Super Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium. For Lucknow, the equation is simple - win and stay alive in the playoff race; lose and become the first team to be officially knocked out of IPL 2026 playoff contention. A victory for Bengaluru, meanwhile, would send them to the top of the points table.

LSG’s campaign this season has turned into a major disappointment. The side has suffered defeats in seven of its nine matches so far and has struggled to find consistency. In their previous outing, Lucknow’s batting lineup impressed by posting 228 runs, but the bowlers failed to defend the total.

On the other hand, RCB have looked like one of the strongest teams of the tournament under captain Rajat Patidar. Although Bengaluru currently occupy third place in the standings, they possess the best Net Run Rate in the league and can move to the No. 1 spot with a win tonight.

Why LSG Could Be Eliminated Today

Lucknow still has five league matches remaining. Even if they win all five, including tonight’s game, they would only reach 14 points - enough to mathematically stay in contention for now. However, a defeat against RCB would leave them with a maximum possible tally of just 12 points.

That would immediately put them behind Bengaluru, who would move to 14 points with a victory. At the same time, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings already have 14 and 13 points respectively, making it impossible for Lucknow to surpass them.

Adding to LSG’s troubles, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans - both currently on 12 points - are also set to face each other. Since at least one of those teams is guaranteed to move ahead in the standings, Lucknow would officially be out of the playoff race if they lose tonight.

LSG vs RCB Head-to-Head

The two sides have met seven times in IPL history so far. RCB hold the upper hand with five wins, while LSG have won twice. Notably, Lucknow are yet to defeat Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium, and they are still searching for their first home victory of the season.