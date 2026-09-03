Iceland Cricket Trolls India, Names World Cup Winner As Head Coach Of 'Nightmare' Team

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Iceland Cricket took another cheeky swipe at global cricket management with a mock "nightmare" leadership team. Known for their biting humor and satirical takes on top-tier cricket, the account published a fictional lineup featuring high-profile personalities in absurd roles.

Iceland Cricket's "Nightmare" Management Lineup

Head Coach: Gautam Gambhir

Head of Selectors: Aqib Javed

Captain & Post-Match Party Organiser: Harry Brook

Director of Golf: Rob Key

Physio: Imam-ul-Haq

We can create a current international management personnel of nightmares:



Head coach: Gautam Gambhir

Head of selectors: Aqib Javed

Captain and post-match party organiser: Harry Brook

Director of golf: Rob Key

Physio: Imam-ul-Haq — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) September 2, 2026

The viral post pokes fun at various ongoing narratives across international cricket: targeting Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir following scrutiny over team performance, ribbing England’s leadership under Rob Key and Harry Brook, poking fun at Pakistan selector Aqib Javed, and cheekily placing unfit batter Imam-ul-Haq in charge of sports medicine.

Gautam Gambhir's stint as India's head coach has produced contrasting results across formats. While the team has enjoyed significant success in white-ball cricket, his record in Tests has come under heavy scrutiny amid a string of disappointing results.

White-Ball Success

Under Gambhir, India have lifted several major limited-overs trophies, including the 2025 Champions Trophy, 2025 Asia Cup and 2026 T20 World Cup. His approach has earned praise for its aggressive intent and bold selection calls. However, his tenure has also divided opinion, with some fans suggesting that he inherited a strong squad that had already been built by the previous management.

Test Cricket Concerns

The picture has been considerably different in Test cricket. India's red-ball campaign has been marked by home-series defeats, repeated batting collapses and a decline in their World Test Championship position. These results have led to growing criticism of Gambhir and calls for a change in the coaching setup.

Despite the pressure surrounding his Test record, reports suggest that Gambhir continues to enjoy the backing of the BCCI, particularly when it comes to India's white-ball teams.