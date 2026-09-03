'Didn't Know Most Of The Players': Iceland Cricket Takes Savage Dig At Pakistan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam and Pakistan cricket team met King Charles III in London.

Iceland Cricket mocked Pakistan's team, citing player recognition.

Pakistan lost two Tests, prompting squad overhaul before final fixture.

Iceland Cricket Mocks Pakistan: Pakistan captain Babar Azam and King Charles III's meeting in London took an unexpected turn on social media, with Iceland Cricket using the viral interaction to take a cheeky swipe at the cricket team. During the squad’s visit ahead of the third Test against England, Babar presented him with a cricket bat carrying the signatures of Pakistan’s players. The meeting was part of the team’s engagement with the British monarch before the series finale at Edgbaston. Iceland Cricket, an account renowned for its humorous cricket-related posts, had a very different take on the occasion.

Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan

You can bet he didn't know who most of the players were, because nobody else does. https://t.co/DxKpWFwdPf September 2, 2026

Iceland Cricket tweeted the following on X, sharing footage of Babar and King Charles' interaction:

“You can bet he didn't know who most of the players were, because nobody else does,”

Read More: Kevin Pietersen Trolls Pakistan Over Dramatic Squad Reshuffle Ahead Of Edgbaston Test

The post appeared to reference the considerable changes Pakistan have made to their squad during a difficult Test campaign in England.

The visitors entered the final Test with their series already lost, having been beaten in each of the opening two matches.

England’s victories gave them an unassailable 2-0 advantage and left Pakistan needing a strong performance in Birmingham to avoid further disappointment.

Pakistan Make Major Changes Before Edgbaston

After the second loss against England, seven players were sent home ahead of the Edgbaston Test as the team management opted for a major overhaul.

The coaching setup also underwent a significant change before the final match. Sarfaraz Ahmed was replaced as head coach by Mike Hesson as Pakistan attempted to respond to their poor results.

The changes have added another layer of intrigue to a series in which Pakistan have struggled to compete with England. The visitors now face the challenge of adapting quickly to a revamped squad while trying to finish the tour with a victory.