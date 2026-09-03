Iceland Cricket used the meeting between Pakistan captain Babar Azam and King Charles III to mock the team. They implied the King, and others, wouldn't recognize most players due to significant squad changes.
'Didn't Know Most Of The Players': Iceland Cricket Takes Savage Dig At Pakistan
Iceland Cricket mocked Pakistan after Babar Azam presented King Charles with a signed bat, joking that he would not know most of the players.
- Babar Azam and Pakistan cricket team met King Charles III in London.
- Iceland Cricket mocked Pakistan's team, citing player recognition.
- Pakistan lost two Tests, prompting squad overhaul before final fixture.
Iceland Cricket Mocks Pakistan: Pakistan captain Babar Azam and King Charles III's meeting in London took an unexpected turn on social media, with Iceland Cricket using the viral interaction to take a cheeky swipe at the cricket team. During the squad’s visit ahead of the third Test against England, Babar presented him with a cricket bat carrying the signatures of Pakistan’s players. The meeting was part of the team’s engagement with the British monarch before the series finale at Edgbaston. Iceland Cricket, an account renowned for its humorous cricket-related posts, had a very different take on the occasion.
Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan
You can bet he didn't know who most of the players were, because nobody else does. https://t.co/DxKpWFwdPf— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) September 2, 2026
Iceland Cricket tweeted the following on X, sharing footage of Babar and King Charles' interaction:
“You can bet he didn't know who most of the players were, because nobody else does,”
Read More: Kevin Pietersen Trolls Pakistan Over Dramatic Squad Reshuffle Ahead Of Edgbaston Test
The post appeared to reference the considerable changes Pakistan have made to their squad during a difficult Test campaign in England.
The visitors entered the final Test with their series already lost, having been beaten in each of the opening two matches.
England’s victories gave them an unassailable 2-0 advantage and left Pakistan needing a strong performance in Birmingham to avoid further disappointment.
Pakistan Make Major Changes Before Edgbaston
After the second loss against England, seven players were sent home ahead of the Edgbaston Test as the team management opted for a major overhaul.
The coaching setup also underwent a significant change before the final match. Sarfaraz Ahmed was replaced as head coach by Mike Hesson as Pakistan attempted to respond to their poor results.
The changes have added another layer of intrigue to a series in which Pakistan have struggled to compete with England. The visitors now face the challenge of adapting quickly to a revamped squad while trying to finish the tour with a victory.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Iceland Cricket mock Pakistan recently?
What happened during Pakistan captain Babar Azam's meeting with King Charles III?
Babar Azam met King Charles III in London before the third Test against England. He presented the King with a cricket bat signed by the Pakistan players during their interaction.
Why did Pakistan make major changes to their cricket squad?
Pakistan made major changes after losing the first two Tests against England. Seven players were sent home, and the head coach was replaced, as the team sought to improve performance.