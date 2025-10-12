Pakistan’s Babar Azam Beats Kohli And Gill To Achieve New Milestone

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli used to be hot a topic in the world of cricket a few years ago. Interestingly, the former has managed to beat the latter in reaching a significant stat in Test cricket.

In fact, Babar has even done this faster than India's new red-ball captain, Shubman Gill.

The milestone in question is reaching 3,000 runs overall in the ICC World Test Championship. Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill, are all among the top 6 scorers in the competition from Asia, but the Pak batsman is the first to reach the said number of runs among them.

Babar Azam Crosses 3,000 ICC WTC Runs

The ICC World Test Championship is played for the coveted Test Mace. A number of teams from around globe compete in Test cricket against each other over a 2-year period.

The top two teams at the end of a WTC cycle meet at the Lord's Cricket Ground for the final. Three champions have been crowned so far, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa. India has ended up as Runners-Up on two occassions so far.

While Pakistan has yet to enter a WTC final, Babar Azam has become the first Asian batsman to surpass 3,000 runs in the competiton. Behind him is the Indian captain, Shubman Gill at 2,826 runs, who is currently busy in a Test series against the West Indies.

Rishabh Pant (2,731 runs), Rohit Sharma (2,716 runs), and Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (2,642 runs) follow in that order. Virat Kohli, a legend of the modern-era, is at 2,617 runs.

Him and Rohit won't be climbing up the table unfortunately, as both have retired from the format.

Gill, on the other hand, has shown great temperament with the bat ever since being crowned captain. He scored 4 tons in England, and notched an unbeaten 129 against the West Indies in New Delhi.