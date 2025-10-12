Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistan’s Babar Azam Beats Kohli And Gill To Achieve New Milestone

Pakistan’s Babar Azam Beats Kohli And Gill To Achieve New Milestone

Pakistan's former skipper, Babar Azam, had a short stint against South Africa in their on-going Test match, but has still beaten India's Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill to a key milestone.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli used to be hot a topic in the world of cricket a few years ago. Interestingly, the former has managed to beat the latter in reaching a significant stat in Test cricket.

In fact, Babar has even done this faster than India's new red-ball captain, Shubman Gill. 

The milestone in question is reaching 3,000 runs overall in the ICC World Test Championship. Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill, are all among the top 6 scorers in the competition from Asia, but the Pak batsman is the first to reach the said number of runs among them.

Babar Azam Crosses 3,000 ICC WTC Runs

The ICC World Test Championship is played for the coveted Test Mace. A number of teams from around globe compete in Test cricket against each other over a 2-year period.

The top two teams at the end of a WTC cycle meet at the Lord's Cricket Ground for the final. Three champions have been crowned so far, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa. India has ended up as Runners-Up on two occassions so far. 

While Pakistan has yet to enter a WTC final, Babar Azam has become the first Asian batsman to surpass 3,000 runs in the competiton. Behind him is the Indian captain, Shubman Gill at 2,826 runs, who is currently busy in a Test series against the West Indies.

Rishabh Pant (2,731 runs), Rohit Sharma (2,716 runs), and Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (2,642 runs) follow in that order. Virat Kohli, a legend of the modern-era, is at 2,617 runs.

Him and Rohit won't be climbing up the table unfortunately, as both have retired from the format.

Gill, on the other hand, has shown great temperament with the bat ever since being crowned captain. He scored 4 tons in England, and notched an unbeaten 129 against the West Indies in New Delhi.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Stats Shubman Gill WTC Babar Azam World Test Championship ICC Babar Azam Stats Wtc Records Babar Vs Virat Babar Vs Kohli
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
News
Afghanistan FM Blames ‘Technical Issue’ For Absence Of Women Journos At Presser, Says This On Women’s Education
Afghanistan FM Blames ‘Technical Issue’ For Absence Of Women Journos At Presser, Says This On Women’s Education
World
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
India
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget