Lord's Will Not Host ICC WTC 2027 Final! New Venue Revealed: Details Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The Oval secures 2027 ICC World Test Championship Final hosting.

Lord's overlooked following demerit point for unsatisfactory pitch.

Oval wins hosting WTC Final and prestigious Ashes Test.

ICC WTC Final Venue Changed: The ICC World Test Championship Final will be staged at The Oval in 2027 after the iconic Lord's was overlooked, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed. The decision was taken under terms of agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The decision comes just weeks after Lord's found itself under the spotlight over concerns surrounding pitch quality. The historic venue has hosted most WTC finals thus far, the latest of which was played in the summer of 2025.

Lord's Loses WTC Final Hosting Rights

Although Lord's was widely believed by fans to stage the 2027 WTC Final following the success of the 2025 edition, the venue had never received official confirmation from the ECB or ICC.

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Recent developments, however, appear to have altered those expectations.

Last month, the famous London ground received its first-ever ICC demerit point after the pitch used for England's Test against New Zealand was rated "unsatisfactory".

The assessment appears to have raised fresh questions about the venue's surfaces, and while the ECB has not directly linked the venue change to the demerit point, the timing of the announcement has inevitably drawn attention.

Major Boost For The Oval

The decision represents a significant win for Surrey, with The Oval now set to host two of the biggest matches in world cricket next year.

Alongside the WTC Final, the ground is also scheduled to stage the fifth and final Ashes Test, making it one of the busiest and most prestigious venues on the international calendar.

The World Test Championship Final has become one of the marquee events in international cricket, bringing together the top two Test nations after a two-year cycle.

The 2025 edition at Lord's saw South Africa lift the World Test Championship mace, helping cement the event's growing popularity. Now, attention shifts to The Oval, which will welcome the next champions in 2027 as preparations begin for another high-profile finale.