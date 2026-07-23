Lord's Will Not Host ICC WTC 2027 Final! New Venue Revealed: Details Inside

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English NewsSportsCricketLord's Will Not Host ICC WTC 2027 Final! New Venue Revealed

Lord's Will Not Host ICC WTC 2027 Final! New Venue Revealed

The Oval will host the upcoming ICC World Test Championship Final in 2027, with Lord's missing out following growing scrutiny over its pitch quality.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The Oval secures 2027 ICC World Test Championship Final hosting.
  • Lord's overlooked following demerit point for unsatisfactory pitch.
  • Oval wins hosting WTC Final and prestigious Ashes Test.

ICC WTC Final Venue Changed: The ICC World Test Championship Final will be staged at The Oval in 2027 after the iconic Lord's was overlooked, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed. The decision was taken under terms of agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The decision comes just weeks after Lord's found itself under the spotlight over concerns surrounding pitch quality. The historic venue has hosted most WTC finals thus far, the latest of which was played in the summer of 2025.

Lord's Loses WTC Final Hosting Rights

Although Lord's was widely believed by fans to stage the 2027 WTC Final following the success of the 2025 edition, the venue had never received official confirmation from the ECB or ICC.

Read More: Did Argentina Really Turn Their Back On Spain's World Cup Celebrations? Here's What Actually Happened

Recent developments, however, appear to have altered those expectations.

Last month, the famous London ground received its first-ever ICC demerit point after the pitch used for England's Test against New Zealand was rated "unsatisfactory".

The assessment appears to have raised fresh questions about the venue's surfaces, and while the ECB has not directly linked the venue change to the demerit point, the timing of the announcement has inevitably drawn attention.

Major Boost For The Oval

The decision represents a significant win for Surrey, with The Oval now set to host two of the biggest matches in world cricket next year.

Alongside the WTC Final, the ground is also scheduled to stage the fifth and final Ashes Test, making it one of the busiest and most prestigious venues on the international calendar.

The World Test Championship Final has become one of the marquee events in international cricket, bringing together the top two Test nations after a two-year cycle.

The 2025 edition at Lord's saw South Africa lift the World Test Championship mace, helping cement the event's growing popularity. Now, attention shifts to The Oval, which will welcome the next champions in 2027 as preparations begin for another high-profile finale.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the ICC World Test Championship Final be held in 2027?

The ICC World Test Championship Final in 2027 will be staged at The Oval. Lord's, which hosted previous finals, was overlooked for this edition.

Why was Lord's overlooked as the host for the 2027 WTC Final?

Lord's received its first-ever ICC demerit point for an

What does hosting the WTC Final mean for The Oval?

Hosting the WTC Final is a significant win for Surrey and The Oval. The ground is also scheduled to stage the fifth and final Ashes Test, making it a prestigious venue in 2027.

Has Lord's hosted previous ICC World Test Championship Finals?

Yes, Lord's had hosted all WTC finals thus far. The latest edition of the final was played at Lord's in the summer of 2025.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lord's Cricket Ground WTC Lord's Cricket Ground World Test Championship ICC
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