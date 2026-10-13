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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Handed Fresh WTC Final Hope After South Africa Fall To Australia

India Handed Fresh WTC Final Hope After South Africa Fall To Australia

South Africa’s loss to Australia in Durban has given India a WTC final lifeline, but Shubman Gill’s side must make their remaining seven Tests count.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • South Africa dropped points percentage, opening a window for India.
  • India needs strong results in seven remaining crucial Tests.
  • Qualifying for the final remains difficult, but mathematically possible.

India WTC Final Chances: South Africa’s defeat against Australia in Durban has offered India a glimmer of hope in the race to reach the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. While Australia strengthened their hold on the top position with a convincing victory at Kingsmead on Tuesday, the result also dealt a blow to the Proteas’ points percentage. It opened a small window of opportunity for India while the Proteas must now respond in their remaining fixtures.

South Africa’s Loss Offers India Much-Needed Boost

India’s hopes of reaching the final had taken a hit following their 0-2 home series defeat to South Africa.

However, the Proteas’ loss in Durban has reduced their points percentage to 60, giving India renewed reason to keep pushing in the standings.

Read More: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Coach Alleges 'Dictatorship' In Gautam Gambhir-Led India Team Management

India currently sit fifth with 51.52 percentage points, while New Zealand occupy second place with 72.22.

The gap remains significant, meaning India will need a strong run of results to move into contention for one of the two final spots.

Seven Tests Could Define India’s WTC Campaign

Shubman Gill’s team have seven Tests remaining in the current WTC cycle.

Their schedule includes a two-match away Test series against New Zealand, followed by a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at home.

The two time WTC finalists cannot afford many more setbacks if they are to challenge for a place in the next title clash.

Winning as many matches as possible will be crucial, particularly against opponents who are also competing for a top-two finish.

A successful run against New Zealand and Australia could improve India’s points percentage significantly while simultaneously affecting the qualification prospects of their rivals.

In a nutshell, Shubman Gill-led India’s route to the ICC WTC final remains difficult at the moment, but it is still alive, at least mathematically.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did South Africa's defeat against Australia impact India's World Test Championship final hopes?

South Africa's loss reduced their points percentage, which opened a

What is India's current position and points percentage in the WTC standings?

India is currently in fifth place with 51.52 percentage points. They need a strong run of results to move into contention for a final spot.

What matches does India have remaining in the current WTC cycle?

India has seven Tests left: a two-Test away series against New Zealand, and a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Winning these matches will be crucial for qualification.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand WTC ICC South Africa Vs Australia
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