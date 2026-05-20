Bangladesh’s 2-0 Win Over Pakistan Pushes India Down To 6th In WTC Table

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh climbs to fifth in WTC, surpassing India.

India drops to sixth in World Test Championship rankings.

Bangladesh secured fifth place after series win against Pakistan.

Dubai: The Indian cricket team dropped to sixth in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) rankings after Bangladesh improved a rung to fifth with a crushing 2-0 series sweep against Pakistan at home.

Bangladesh had earlier won the first Test by a massive 104 runs in Mirpur and with another big win on Wednesday, the team leapfrogged India as per the latest ICC update.

Bangladesh now have 58.33 percentage points with two wins, one loss and a draw in four Tests while India have 48.15 points from nine Tests, four wins and as many defeats along with a drawn Test.

India, who featured in the finals of the first two editions of the WTC, are now ranked only above Pakistan in the rankings among Asian countries. The Shubman Gill-led side has not played a Test match so far this year.

A one-off Test against Afghanistan is lined up from June 6 but it is not a part of the WTC cycle.

The Indians are due to tour Sri Lanka and New Zealand for two Tests each later this year before facing Australia at home in 2027.

India had lost to South Africa 0-2 in a home Test series while two other defeats had come in England, where the Shubman Gill-led side had drawn the five-match series 2-2.

The teams are ranked not on the basis of points but percentage points in the WTC points table. Bangladesh have 28 points while India have 52 in the 2025-2027 cycle.

Pakistan, who were bowled out for 358 chasing 437 in the second Test, remain on the eighth spot with only one win and three defeats in four Tests in the current cycle so far.

Australia, who have seven wins and one defeat in eight Tests so far in the current cycle, continue to lead the WTC points table with 87.50 percentage points followed by New Zealand on second, who have 77.78 points after two wins and a draw in three Tests.

South Africa are placed third followed by Sri Lanka.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)