WTC Shake-Up: Australia Strengthen Top Spot After Durban Win, South Africa Fall Out Of Top Two

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Australia defeated South Africa by 214 runs in the Test series opener.

Hazlewood's 6-49 and Renshaw's runs sealed Australia's victory.

Australia strengthened WTC top spot; South Africa dropped to third.

Durban: Australia have consolidated their first place in the World Test Championship (WTC), while South Africa slipped outside the top two after the Aussies registered a stellar 214-run win over the Proteas at Kingsmead here on Tuesday.

Josh Hazlewood registered career-best figures of 6-49 to help the Aussies bowl out the Proteas for 206 on Day 5 of the opening Test. Matt Renshaw had earlier slammed a 190 and an 82 across the two innings, and he also picked up two wickets in the second innings to play an instrumental role in the win.

With this, Temba Bavuma's world record for most unbeaten Tests as captain at the start comes to an end. He was unbeaten in 12 Tests but has now tasted his maiden defeat as skipper.

The result has a significant effect on the WTC points table too, with 2023 champions Australia further tightening their stranglehold on the top spot in the nine-team table. Defending WTC winners South Africa have fallen to third place after the defeat, as inaugural champions New Zealand move to second place.

Coming into the opening Test, Australia had a PCT of 80 from 10 matches, while the Proteas' PCT stood at 75 from four games. The Aussies now have a PCT of 81.82 in 11 matches with nine wins and two losses. South Africa's PCT has slipped to 60% from five matches with three wins and two defeats.

New Zealand take the second spot with a PCT of 72.22 from six matches as they have four wins, a loss and a draw. Bangladesh are closely placed fourth in the standings with a PCT of 55.56 from six matches with three wins, two losses and a drawn game.

India are currently fifth with only five wins from 11 matches, with four losses and two draws as their PCT stands at 51.52. England follow in sixth with seven wins in 16 matches, with eight losses and a draw as their PCT reads 38/54. The Three Lions have also been deducted 14 points for separate slow-over offences.

Sri Lanka are seventh in the standings with one win, two losses and three draws from six matches as they have a PCT of 33.33, while West Indies are eighth with two wins, eight losses and two draws from 12 games and a PCT of 20.83. They were docked two points for a slow over rate.

Pakistan are languishing at the bottom with two wins and seven losses from nine matches and have a PCT of 4.63. They were deducted 19 points for separate slow-over rate offences.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)