Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWTC 2025-27 Updated Points Table After India's Crushing 2-0 Series Defeat To South Africa

WTC 2025-27 Updated Points Table After India's Crushing 2-0 Series Defeat To South Africa

India's WTC points percentage drops further after series defeat to South Africa. Check out latest ICC World Test Championship rankings following the clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India has plummeted to the fifth spot in the ICC World Test Championship rankings after losing their second Test match against South Africa.

This loss also seals a 2-0 series defeat at home, that too for the first time against this opposition in 25 years.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, see their position on the WTC points table get stronger, with the skipper now having won 11 out of his 12 Tests in the role.

With that said, here's a look at the updated WTC points table 2025 after the IND vs SA Test series.

ICC WTC 2025-27 Points Table

Australia: Matches - 4, Won - 4, Lost - 0, Drawn - 0, Points - 48, Win Percentage - 100

South Africa: Matches - 4, Won - 3, Lost - 1, Drawn - 0, Points - 36, Win Percentage - 75.00

Sri Lanka: Matches - 2, Won - 1, Lost - 0, Drawn - 1, Points - 16, Win Percentage - 66.67

Pakistan: Matches - 2, Won - 1, Lost - 1, Drawn - 0, Points - 12, Win Percentage - 50.00

India: Matches - 9, Won - 4, Lost - 4, Drawn - 1, Points - 52, Win Percentage - 48.15

England: Matches - 6, Won - 2, Lost - 3, Drawn - 1, Points - 26, Win Percentage - 36.11 (2 points deducted)

Bangladesh: Matches - 2, Won - 0, Lost - 1, Drawn - 1, Points - 4, Win Percentage - 16.67

West Indies: Matches - 5, Won - 0, Lost - 5, Drawn - 0, Points - 0, Win Percentage - 0

New Zealand is absent from the World Test Championship standings as they haven't yet competed in a Test match in the on-going cycle.

That being said, the inaugural champions of the competition will be facing West Indies in a three-match Test series starting early next month, that is December 2025.

When Is India's Next Test Series?

There is a long way to go before India dawns the whites again.

Their next Test series is against Sri Lanka away from home, which starts in August 2026, after which they will face New Zealand, once again away from home later next year.

Needless to say, winning as many games as possible in these upcoming contests will be extremely crucial for India's hopes of making it to the World Test Championship Final, which will be played in the Summer of 2027.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
WTC Points Table 2025 ICC World Test Championship Rankings ICC Test Rankings 2025 WTC 2025-27 Points Table ICC Cricket Rankings World Test Championship Standings India WTC Points 2025 ICC WTC Schedule 2025 Cricket Rankings 2025 International Test Cricket Standings ICC Points Table Updated WTC Points Percentage
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
‘Remove Gambhir, Ajit’: Coach, Selector Brutally Trolled After Test Series Defeat vs South Africa
‘Remove Gambhir, Ajit’: Coach, Selector Brutally Trolled After Test Series Defeat vs SA
Cricket
140 All-Out! South Africa Hand India Humbling 2-0 Test Series Defeat On Home Soil
140 All-Out! South Africa Hand India Humbling 2-0 Test Series Defeat On Home Soil
India
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
Cities
Live-In Partner Arrested After Thane Woman’s Body Discovered In Suitcase Near Creek
Live-In Partner Arrested After Thane Woman’s Body Discovered In Suitcase Near Creek
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Breaking: Students riot at VIT Sehore over unsafe food, water; vehicles torched in midnight chaos
Bihar Politics: NDA Government Orders Rabri Devi to Vacate the 10 Circular Residence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget