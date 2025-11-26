WTC 2025-27 Updated Points Table After India's Crushing 2-0 Series Defeat To South Africa

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India has plummeted to the fifth spot in the ICC World Test Championship rankings after losing their second Test match against South Africa.

This loss also seals a 2-0 series defeat at home, that too for the first time against this opposition in 25 years.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, see their position on the WTC points table get stronger, with the skipper now having won 11 out of his 12 Tests in the role.

With that said, here's a look at the updated WTC points table 2025 after the IND vs SA Test series.

ICC WTC 2025-27 Points Table

Australia: Matches - 4, Won - 4, Lost - 0, Drawn - 0, Points - 48, Win Percentage - 100

South Africa: Matches - 4, Won - 3, Lost - 1, Drawn - 0, Points - 36, Win Percentage - 75.00

Sri Lanka: Matches - 2, Won - 1, Lost - 0, Drawn - 1, Points - 16, Win Percentage - 66.67

Pakistan: Matches - 2, Won - 1, Lost - 1, Drawn - 0, Points - 12, Win Percentage - 50.00

India: Matches - 9, Won - 4, Lost - 4, Drawn - 1, Points - 52, Win Percentage - 48.15

England: Matches - 6, Won - 2, Lost - 3, Drawn - 1, Points - 26, Win Percentage - 36.11 (2 points deducted)

Bangladesh: Matches - 2, Won - 0, Lost - 1, Drawn - 1, Points - 4, Win Percentage - 16.67

West Indies: Matches - 5, Won - 0, Lost - 5, Drawn - 0, Points - 0, Win Percentage - 0

New Zealand is absent from the World Test Championship standings as they haven't yet competed in a Test match in the on-going cycle.

That being said, the inaugural champions of the competition will be facing West Indies in a three-match Test series starting early next month, that is December 2025.

When Is India's Next Test Series?

There is a long way to go before India dawns the whites again.

Their next Test series is against Sri Lanka away from home, which starts in August 2026, after which they will face New Zealand, once again away from home later next year.

Needless to say, winning as many games as possible in these upcoming contests will be extremely crucial for India's hopes of making it to the World Test Championship Final, which will be played in the Summer of 2027.