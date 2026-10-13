World Cup 2027 Ticket Rush: ICC Receives Over 15 Million Applications In Just 12 Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 15 million ticket applications received for 2027 World Cup.

Fans from 142 countries submitted over 4.4 million ballots.

ICC plans year-long promotional activities to build excitement.

World Cup 2027 Tickets: The countdown to the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has already sparked remarkable interest, with ticket demand climbing sharply a year before the tournament begins. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed that more than 15 million ticket applications have been submitted within the first 12 days of the ballot process. According to the governing body, the campaign has generated 15,083,752 ticket applications, while fans from 142 countries have registered a combined 4,423,417 ballots.

2027 World Cup Ticket Demand Surges

The scale of interest has grown rapidly since applications opened on October 1, 2026.

Ticket applications reportedly crossed the one-million mark last week before rising beyond 15 million, underlining the attention the event has attracted from cricket supporters worldwide.

The ballot remains open until November 21, 2026. Applications submitted during this period will receive equal consideration, meaning fans will not gain an advantage by applying earlier.

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Registration is free, and supporters can enter for multiple matches, with each fixture treated as a separate application.

A maximum of four tickets can be requested for any single match, while applicants can also choose their preferred ticket category. Fans whose applications are successful will be notified by email and given a deadline to confirm their ticket allocation.

ICC Plans Major Build-Up To Africa’s Cricket World Cup

ICC Chief Executive Officer Sanjog Gupta said the response reflects the tournament’s international appeal and the excitement generated by promotional efforts.

"The overwhelming demand for tickets is testament to the stature and appeal of the Cricket World Cup, the allure of Africa as a destination and the anticipation for the event generated by the ICC and its partners' promotional activities leading up to the event launch,"

Gupta added that the governing body has a year-long programme planned to build excitement ahead of the competition.

"With a year to go, the ICC has planned an exciting runway of 360 degree activations, multi-platform campaigns and content line-ups, which will elevate the fandom associated with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027."

With ticket interest already reaching millions, the tournament’s build-up is gathering momentum well before the first ball is bowled.