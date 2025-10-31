Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ICC Women's World Cup: Prize Money And Title Winners Over The Years

ICC Women's World Cup: Prize Money And Title Winners Over The Years

International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a whopping prize money for the 2025 Women’s World Cup winner.

Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 12:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The grand finale of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will see India face South Africa (IND vs SA) on Sunday, November 2, at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

This much-anticipated final will not only decide the new world champion but also award the biggest prize purse in women’s cricket history.

Record Prize Money for 2025 Women’s World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a whopping US$13.88 million (approximately ₹123 crore) as prize money for the 2025 Women’s World Cup winner - a figure four times higher than the US$3.5 million (₹31 crore) awarded in 2022.

Remarkably, this year’s prize money surpasses even that of the Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, where Australia earned US$10 million (around ₹83 crore) for their victory in India.

India or South Africa - A First-Time World Champion Awaits

Both India and South Africa are eyeing their first-ever Women’s World Cup title. Regardless of the result, the 2025 edition will crown a new world champion in women’s cricket.

Women’s World Cup Champions Through the Years

Australia – 7 titles: 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013, 2022

England – 4 titles: 1973, 1993, 2009, 2017

New Zealand – 1 title: 2000

As the world awaits the final showdown, the stage is set for a historic moment - one that could redefine the future of women’s cricket with record-breaking rewards and a brand-new champion.

India's road to World Cup final

India women’s cricket team has shown remarkable consistency and determination on their journey to the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final.

Dominating the group stage, India defeated strong contenders like England, New Zealand, and Pakistan with disciplined bowling and solid batting performances led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

In the semifinals, India showcased nerves of steel, overcoming defending champions Australia in a thrilling contest. Key performances from Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh powered the team into their maiden World Cup final. Their journey reflects resilience, teamwork, and a hunger to script history on home soil against South Africa.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup IND Vs SA Womens World Cup 2025 Womens World Cup Prize Money IND Vs SA Womens World Cup Final
