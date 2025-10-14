ICC Women's World Cup: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming and TV Broadcast Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The ICC Women's ODI World Cup enters its mid-way stage as both New Zealand and Sri Lanka look to move up the table.

NZ is currently 5th on the points table, just behind India, and while a win would bring them on par regarding points, they are notably behind on the Net Run Rate.

SL, on the other hand, are languishing on the 7th spot (second last), winless after three games, and so, this encounter is extremely crucial for them.

ICC Women's World Cup: NZ vs SL Live Streaming

Fans can watch the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s World Cup match live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check out live streaming partners for other regions:

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV

Australia - Prime Video

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Go

North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay

South Africa - DSTV

USA - Cricbuzz

Canada - Cricbuzz

Bangladesh - Toffee

Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad

NZ-W vs SL-W: TV Broadcast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in India.

Here the TV broadcast outlets for other regions:

Sri Lanka - TV-1

Australia - N/A

New Zealand - Sky Sport

North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX

South Africa - SS Cricket

USA - Willow TV

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports

NZ-W vs SL-W: Toss and Match Time

The toss will be conducted at 2:30 PM IST with captains of both the teams. The match will then begin at 3:00 PM IST.

NZ vs SL: Women's World Cup Squads

New Zealand - Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Hannah Rowe, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

Sri Lanka - Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.