ICC Women's World Cup: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming and TV Broadcast Details
Check out ICC Women's World Cup live streaming and TV broadcast details for the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match in India and other regions around the globe.
The ICC Women's ODI World Cup enters its mid-way stage as both New Zealand and Sri Lanka look to move up the table.
NZ is currently 5th on the points table, just behind India, and while a win would bring them on par regarding points, they are notably behind on the Net Run Rate.
SL, on the other hand, are languishing on the 7th spot (second last), winless after three games, and so, this encounter is extremely crucial for them.
ICC Women's World Cup: NZ vs SL Live Streaming
Fans can watch the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s World Cup match live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check out live streaming partners for other regions:
Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV
Australia - Prime Video
UK - Sky Sports Cricket
New Zealand - Sky Go
North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay
South Africa - DSTV
USA - Cricbuzz
Canada - Cricbuzz
Bangladesh - Toffee
Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad
NZ-W vs SL-W: TV Broadcast
Star Sports Network will broadcast the clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in India.
Here the TV broadcast outlets for other regions:
Sri Lanka - TV-1
Australia - N/A
New Zealand - Sky Sport
North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX
South Africa - SS Cricket
USA - Willow TV
Canada - Willow TV
Bangladesh - Nagorik TV
Pakistan - PTV Sports
NZ-W vs SL-W: Toss and Match Time
The toss will be conducted at 2:30 PM IST with captains of both the teams. The match will then begin at 3:00 PM IST.
NZ vs SL: Women's World Cup Squads
New Zealand - Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Hannah Rowe, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu
Sri Lanka - Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.