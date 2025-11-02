ICC Women's World Cup: Top 5 Players To Score Most Runs In A Single Edition

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Laura Wolvaardt, captain of South Africa's women's team has become the all-time top scorer in a single edition of an ICC Women's World Cup.

She played the final against India at the DY Patil Stadium, scoring 101, albeit in a losing effort. That said, she has been one of the biggest reasons for the country reaching its first-ever Women's World Cup final.

Akin to Wolvaardt, there have been many other players who have lit up the competition with the bat in the past, many ending up with the trophy too. For those interested, here is a look at the top 5 players to score the most runs in a single ICC Women's World Cup:

ICC Women's World Cup: Most Runs In A Single Edition

1) Laura Wolvaardt: 571 - World Cup 2025

Laura Wolvaardt has led from the front in this edition of the World Cup, firing with the bat, and captaining South Africa to their first-ever final.



2) Alyssa Healy: 509 - World Cup 2022

Alyssa Healy is another inspiring captain who has tasted great success with Australia. She has won two ODI World Cups, and only bowed out of this year's tournament in the semi-final, losing against India.



3) Rachael Haynes: 497 - World Cup 2022

Australia's Rachel Haynes is another two-time Women's World Cup winner. She sits right behind Alyssa Healy for scoring nearly 500 runs in 2022 edition, which they ended up winning.



4) Debbie Hockley: 456 - World Cup 1997

New Zealand's Debbie Hockley never won the ICC Women's World Cup, but she was one of the highlights of the 1997 edition for scoring 450+ runs.



5) Lindsay Reeler: 448 - World Cup 1988

Another Aussie on the list, Lindsay Reeler, lit up the 1988 Women's World Cup with the bat. She won the tournament that year, in which her 115 run partnership in the final with Denise Annetts was instrumental.

