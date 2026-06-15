India-Pakistan Players Fight During T20 World Cup Clash? Truth Behind Viral Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video falsely depicted India-Pakistan players in physical altercation.

AI-generated clip did not match actual match footage.

India secured a historic 64-run victory over Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan Viral Video: A video circulating widely on social media after India's dominant victory over Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup, showing players from the two sides involved in a heated confrontation on the field. The clip appears to show a Pakistani bowler exchanging words with an Indian batter before the situation in the video escalated into a physical altercation. In the footage, the Indian player grabs her opponent by the throat before other players and the umpires step in. Check it out:

Heat rises in India-Pakistan battle.



Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana Sheikh got into a fiery exchange during the middle overs as tensions boiled over in the T20 World Cup clash.



On the field, the rivalry doesn’t pause. India’s captain leading from the front with aggression.… pic.twitter.com/l5DH8oRXhJ June 14, 2026

However, no such incident took place during the match. A closer look at the viral video strongly suggests it has been created using artificial intelligence.

Viral Video Does Not Match Actual Match Footage

Several details in the circulating clip raise immediate questions about its authenticity. The players featured in the video do not resemble those who participated in the Women's T20 World Cup fixture. Facial features, jerseys and overall visuals do not match.

The venue shown in the video also bears little resemblance to the ground where India and Pakistan met.

Most importantly, viewers who watched the full contest would know that no such confrontation occurred between players at any stage of the match. There were no reports from broadcasters, match officials or team representatives regarding any on-field altercation.

India Register Historic Victory Over Pakistan

The viral clip surfaced shortly after India recorded their biggest-ever victory against Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup history.

Batting first, Harmanpreet Kaur's side recovered from a shaky start after early dismissals left them under pressure. A superb innings of 68 from 44 balls helped stabilise the innings before wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh provided valuable late acceleration. India eventually posted a competitive total of 170.

Pakistan began the chase positively and remained in contention during the early stages. Muneeba Ali anchored the innings, but wickets continued to fall around her.

Also Check: Pakistan Coach Drops Blunt Verdict On India's No Handshake Policy After T20 World Cup Loss

The turning point came when Deepti Sharma produced a sensational spell with the ball. The all-rounder claimed five wickets while conceding just 10 runs from her four overs, triggering a dramatic collapse.

After Muneeba's run-out, Pakistan's resistance faded rapidly. The innings folded for 106 in 17 overs, handing India a comprehensive 64-run victory.

Deepti's match-winning performance earned her the Player of the Match award and helped India secure a memorable result, while the viral scuffle video turned out to be nothing more than a misleading AI-generated fabrication.