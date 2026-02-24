The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on June 12. The opening match will be between hosts England and Sri Lanka at Edgbaston.
Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced; IND vs PAK On This Date
India vs Pakistan match in ICC Women's World Cup will be played on Sunday, June 14, at Edgbaston.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the complete schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to begin on June 12. The tournament opener will see hosts England take on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston.
A total of 12 teams will compete in the marquee event, divided into two groups of six. India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group, setting up another clash between the two rivals.
When is India vs Pakistan?
India vs Pakistan match in ICC Women's World Cup will be played on Sunday, June 14, at Edgbaston.
Groups
Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands
Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule
Friday, June 12: England v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston
Saturday 13 June: Scotland v Ireland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground
Saturday 13 June: Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford Cricket Ground
Saturday 13 June: West Indies v New Zealand, Hampshire Bowl
Sunday, June 14: Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Edgbaston
Sunday, June 14: India vs. Pakistan, Edgbaston
Tuesday, June 16: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Hampshire Bowl
Tuesday 16 June: England v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl
Wednesday 17 June: Australia v Bangladesh, Headingley
Wednesday, June 17: India vs Netherlands, Headingley
Wednesday, June 17: South Africa vs Pakistan, Edgbaston
Thursday 18 June: West Indies v Scotland, Headingley
Friday 19 June: New Zealand v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl
Saturday 20 June: Australia v Netherlands, Hampshire Bowl
Saturday 20 June: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hampshire Bowl
Saturday 20 June: England v Scotland, Headingley
Sunday, June 21: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Bristol County Ground
Sunday, June 21: South Africa vs India, Old Trafford Cricket Ground
Tuesday, June 23: New Zealand vs Scotland, Bristol County Ground
Tuesday, June 23: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Bristol County Ground
Tuesday, June 23: Australia v Pakistan, Headingley
Wednesday, June 24: England v West Indies, Lord's Cricket Ground
Thursday, June 25: India v Bangladesh, Old Trafford Cricket Ground
Thursday, June 25: South Africa v Netherlands, Bristol County Ground
Friday, June 26: Sri Lanka v Scotland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground
Saturday, June 27: Pakistan v Netherlands, Bristol County Ground
Saturday, June 27: West Indies v Ireland, Bristol County Ground
Saturday, June 27: England v New Zealand, The Oval
Sunday, June 28: South Africa v Bangladesh, Lord's Cricket Ground
Sunday, June 28: Australia vs India, Lord's Cricket Ground
Tuesday, June 30: TBC vs TBC (Semi-Final 1), The Oval
Thursday, July 2: TBC vs TBC (Semi-Final 2), The Oval
Sunday, July 5: TBC vs TBC (Final), Lord's Cricket Ground
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
When does the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 start?
Which teams are in the same group for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?
India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group. Group 1 consists of Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Netherlands.
When is the India vs. Pakistan match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?
The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, June 14. The venue for this clash is Edgbaston.
How many teams are competing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?
A total of 12 teams will be participating in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. These teams are divided into two groups of six.