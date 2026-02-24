Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWomen's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced; IND vs PAK On This Date

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced; IND vs PAK On This Date

India vs Pakistan match in ICC Women's World Cup will be played on Sunday, June 14, at Edgbaston.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 03:25 PM (IST)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the complete schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to begin on June 12. The tournament opener will see hosts England take on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston.

A total of 12 teams will compete in the marquee event, divided into two groups of six. India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group, setting up another clash between the two rivals.

When is India vs Pakistan?

India vs Pakistan match in ICC Women's World Cup will be played on Sunday, June 14, at Edgbaston.

Groups

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule

Friday, June 12: England v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston

Saturday 13 June: Scotland v Ireland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

Saturday 13 June: Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

Saturday 13 June: West Indies v New Zealand, Hampshire Bowl

Sunday, June 14: Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Edgbaston

Sunday, June 14: India vs. Pakistan, Edgbaston

Tuesday, June 16: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Hampshire Bowl

Tuesday 16 June: England v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl

Wednesday 17 June: Australia v Bangladesh, Headingley

Wednesday, June 17: India vs Netherlands, Headingley

Wednesday, June 17: South Africa vs Pakistan, Edgbaston

Thursday 18 June: West Indies v Scotland, Headingley

Friday 19 June: New Zealand v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl

Saturday 20 June: Australia v Netherlands, Hampshire Bowl

Saturday 20 June: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hampshire Bowl

Saturday 20 June: England v Scotland, Headingley

Sunday, June 21: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Bristol County Ground

Sunday, June 21: South Africa vs India, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

Tuesday, June 23: New Zealand vs Scotland, Bristol County Ground

Tuesday, June 23: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Bristol County Ground

Tuesday, June 23: Australia v Pakistan, Headingley

Wednesday, June 24: England v West Indies, Lord's Cricket Ground

Thursday, June 25: India v Bangladesh, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

Thursday, June 25: South Africa v Netherlands, Bristol County Ground

Friday, June 26: Sri Lanka v Scotland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

Saturday, June 27: Pakistan v Netherlands, Bristol County Ground

Saturday, June 27: West Indies v Ireland, Bristol County Ground

Saturday, June 27: England v New Zealand, The Oval

Sunday, June 28: South Africa v Bangladesh, Lord's Cricket Ground

Sunday, June 28: Australia vs India, Lord's Cricket Ground

Tuesday, June 30: TBC vs TBC (Semi-Final 1), The Oval

Thursday, July 2: TBC vs TBC (Semi-Final 2), The Oval

Sunday, July 5: TBC vs TBC (Final), Lord's Cricket Ground

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 start?

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on June 12. The opening match will be between hosts England and Sri Lanka at Edgbaston.

Which teams are in the same group for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?

India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group. Group 1 consists of Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Netherlands.

When is the India vs. Pakistan match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?

The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, June 14. The venue for this clash is Edgbaston.

How many teams are competing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?

A total of 12 teams will be participating in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. These teams are divided into two groups of six.

Published at : 24 Feb 2026 03:03 PM (IST)

T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Womens T20 World Cup Schedule India VS Pakistan Womens Schedule T20 World Cup
