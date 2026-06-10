'Goal Is Always To Win The Trophy': Radha Yadav Sets Sights On Elusive T20 World Cup Crown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Radha Yadav eyes T20 World Cup trophy, her fifth appearance.

She returned to squad after impressive domestic performances.

Yadav managed self-doubt, credited family and friends' support.

London: India spinner Radha Yadav said representing the country remains the biggest feeling in cricket and admitted that winning the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is the goal that drives her as she prepares for her fifth appearance at the global showpiece.

Returning to the national side after missing the series against Australia and South Africa, Radha said she was overwhelmed when she received the call-up.

"First, I thanked God because people don’t get so many opportunities. When you play for India, it is a different emotion and feeling. Playing for India is nice. It is at the top," Radha said in a video released by BCCI on X.

The left-arm spinner also made it clear that her biggest ambition is to help India lift the Women’s T20 World Cup trophy.

“This is my fifth edition of the T20 World Cup. It is very important. My goal is always to win the trophy. I need the trophy a lot because I play for that only,” she said.

Radha earned her place back in the Indian squad after impressive performances in domestic cricket, India A matches and the Women’s Premier League. She said the comeback was especially satisfying because of the challenges she faced during her time away from the national team.

“It felt very special that I came back to the team and everyone showed confidence in me. My domestic season was good, I had good performances for India A, and I had a defined role in RCB. All those things helped me,” she said.

The 25-year-old revealed that managing pressure and self-doubt was one of the biggest lessons she learned during the phase.

“I used to put a lot of pressure on myself. I felt that because I had worked so hard, bowled so many overs and spent so many hours batting and practising, everything should work out. But until you feel that confidence on match day, there is a big difference. I worked a lot on those things mentally,” Radha explained.

She credited her family and close friends for helping her navigate the difficult period.

“I had to figure out how to fight that battle in my mind. You can’t do anything alone. My friends helped me a lot and taught me how to bring calmness into my life. I went as low as I could, and it was my family and friends who brought me back up. I will never forget that,” she said.

Looking ahead to the World Cup, Radha stressed that collective effort would be key to India’s chances.

“Even a small contribution is important because this is a team sport. Whether it is one over, a catch or saving runs in the field, everything matters. We try to help each other as much as possible. If we keep doing that, we will move closer to winning the trophy,” she added.

India has never won the T20 World Cup trophy, and they will start their campaign against Pakistan on June 14 in Birmingham.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)